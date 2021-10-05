UFC Champion Kamaru Usman Surprises Parents With New Home on ‘Steve on Watch’ Exclusive Clip

Kamaru Usman just did something very special for his parents. In an exclusive clip of the Facebook Watch show Steve on Watch, Usman, the reigning UFC Welterweight Champion, is seen sitting with his father and host Steve Harvey. Usman’s mother is sitting in the audience and Usman told them that he appreciated everything they have done for the family. Usman went on to say that he was going to get them the house that they wanted, which then led to him telling his mother that there’s a surprise under her seat. Usman’s mother opened a box that had a set of keys to the home that she wanted.

Harvey then showed Usman’s mom and the studio audience a photo of the home as the clip ends. Usman said that he and his siblings got together to get the home for their parents after sharing so many memories in their family home. The Usman family has come a long way over the years. Last year, Usman talked about the relationship with his father, Muhammad Usman, who has spent time in prison on multiple charges.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There were times it was hard, and I cried about certain things,” Kamaru said in a 2020 interview with ESPN. “But as weird as it is to say this, all my life I was kind of put in a position to not depend on my dad. Of course I did, but I didn’t need him. I was never one of those kids to say, ‘My dad doesn’t love me because he didn’t come to my wrestling meet.’ I knew who my dad was, and I knew he loved me.”

Usman was born in Nigeria but grew up in Texas. After having a successful amateur wrestling career, Usman made the move to MMA in 2012 and has emerged as one of the top fighters in the world. At UFC 235 in 2019, Usman defeated Tyron Woodley to win the UFC Welterweight Championship. His most previous match was at UFC 261 in April and he defense Jorge Masvidal to retain his championship. It was the second time Usman and Masvidal have met in the octagon with the first meeting being at UFC 251 in July 2020, which also resulted in a victory.

“I think we can all agree,” UFC president Dana White told MMA Junkie after Usman defeated Masvidal at UFC 261. “No matter how you feel, the guy is getting booed in there tonight, (but) he’s one of the best ever. He’s on his way to probably being the greatest of all time. I mean, the guy is an absolute stud. He looks better every time he comes out.” Usman’s appearance on Steve on Watch will stream on Facebook Watch Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. ET.