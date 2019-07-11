Tyler Skaggs: Remembering the Los Angeles Angels Pitcher in Photos

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs suddenly passed away over a week ago, but the star athlete left behind a legacy worth remembering for years to come. On July 1, Skaggs was found unresponsive in his hotel room, just hours before the teams was to face off the Texas Rangers. The opposing team issued a statement on the situation, explaining that the game had been canceled and expressing sympathies for Skaggs family and teammates.

“Monday night’s scheduled game between the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington has been postponed due to the tragic passing of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs,” the statement read

“The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss,” the press release added. “The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time.

“Monday night’s game will be made up at a date to be determined,” the press release concluded.

Below, we have compiled a collection of photos and social media posts of Skaggs, all meant to honor his memory. Scroll down to see the pictures and read more about the fallen MLB star.

Early Life

Skaggs was born in Woodland Hills, California on July 13, 1991. His mother, Debbie, was a softball coach at Santa Monica High School — where he attended — for much of his life.

During his junior year of high school, 2008, Skaggs “had a 1.11 earned run average (ERA) with 89 strikeouts, 44 hits allowed, and 22 walks in ​63 1⁄3 innings pitched.”

Drafted

Skaggs was drafted by the Angels right out of high school, in 2009, and “made his professional debut that season in Minor League Baseball at the Rookie-level with the Arizona Angels.”

After going on to also play for the Orem Owlz and the Cedar Rapids Kernels, Skaggs was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010.

Major League Debut

Throughout 2010 and 2011, Skaggs continued to hone his craft in minor league clubs, playing for the South Bend Silver Hawks, the Visalia Rawhide, the Mobile Bay Bears, and the Reno Aces.

Skaggs officially made his Major League Baseball debut in 2012, pitching for the Diamondbacks.

Return to The Angles

In 2013, Skaggs was traded back to the Angles, the team he began his professional baseball career with just three years prior.

He remained there until his tragic death earlier this month.

Los Angeles Angels

Following Skaggs death, the Angles shared a photo of the late pitcher as a memorial.

Many fans commented on the post, with one writing, “I can’t believe it, I remember the morning hearing about Adenhart as well. As an angel fan this is all too familiar, but just as tragic. Rest in peace Tyler.”

Mike Trout

Skaggs teammate Mike Trout also memorialized his late friend, sharing a collection of photos of the pitcher in action.

“Words cannot express the deep sadness we feel right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with Carli and their families. Remembering him as a great teammate, friend, and person who will forever remain in our hearts… we love you, 45,” Trout wrote in the post caption.

Major League Baseball

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that Tyler Skaggs, 27, has passed away,” the MLB stated.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Finally, the Arizona Diamondbacks shared a photo of Skaggs from his short time as a member of their team.

President Derrick Hall memorialized Skaggs by writing, “We are heartbroken with this tragic news. Tyler began his Major League career as a Diamondback and he will always be remembered here as a great teammate and wonderful young man.”

“His family is in our thoughts and prayers during this challenging time,” Hall’s statement concluded.