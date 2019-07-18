Tyler Skaggs: Massive Mural Goes up Near His Old Baseball Field at Santa Monica High School

Following the tragic death of Los Angeles Angles pitcher Tyler Skaggs, a massive mural has gone up near his old baseball field at Santa Monica High School. The mural was painted by L.A. based artist Jonas Never, who has done murals around the city for other fallen celebrities such as Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington, and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.

In his mural of Skaggs, the late pitcher is tossing a baseball in the air while donning his team uniform. There is also a logo of his name and number in the corner of the mural, which appears to have been painted on the side of Santa Monica eatery Boba Lab.

Never shared a photo of the mural on his Instagram page, adding a caption that reads, “Proud to be a paint this mural for Tyler Skaggs right across from Samohi (where both of us played baseball… though he was much, much better). Thank you to @art.without.boundaries for making this happen & to the @pyfcsantamonica for the wall.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonas Never (@never1959) on Jul 17, 2019 at 7:48pm PDT

“Also a huge thank you to @jflare @theineman13 @heinemanscott @lgio27 @maxfried & Steve Heineman and the SMPD for supporting the project. Also thank you @debsmsoft @carskaggs for stopping by… that really meant the world,” he added.

Skaggs passed away earlier this month, with his body being found in his hotel room just hours before the Angels were to take on the Texas Rangers. The Rangers subsequently issued a press release revealing the tragic news and announcing that the game had been canceled.

In a press release, the Texas Rangers said, “Monday night’s scheduled game between the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington has been postponed due to the tragic passing of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.”

“The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss,” the press release added. “The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time.

“Monday night’s game will be made up at a date to be determined,” the press release concluded.

Police have stated that they do not suspect foul play in Skaggs death, but it will likely be October before autopsy reports on his cause of death are made public.