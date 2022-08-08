Two Popular AEW Stars Are Officially Married

Two stars from All Elite Wrestling are now a married couple. On Sunday, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti tied the knot in front of their family, friends and loved ones. Several notable names in professional wrestling were in attendance, including Amanda Huber, Capt. Shawn Dean and WWE's Nikki A.S.H. who was one of Conti's bridesmaids.

The marriage comes two months after Guevara proposed to Conti at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The couple began dating in December and then worked together on AEW television. Guevara, 29, has been with AEW since its inception in 2019 and has won the AEW TNT Championship three times. Conti, 27, has been with AEW since 2020 after spending four years in WWE.

It’s not official until you sing and dance to @IAmJericho’s Judas. What an amazing Guevara wedding was last night! @sammyguevara and @TayConti_ are and forever will be family! pic.twitter.com/Ots8MFmA5a — Chauffeur Boz (@JaxBoz) August 8, 2022

In an interview with SK Wrestling, Conti opened up about her relationship with Nikki A.S.H. "Well, I have a couple of people [in WWE] I will keep in touch with for sure but, like, Nikki has my heart," Conti, said, per Wrestling Inc. "Nikki is different. Nikki and Raul Mendoza. They are like… I have no words for them. Since day one, Nikki was so helpful and I had, like, my first TV match against her so she's so special. She always helps me with everything. I'm so thankful to have her, to have Raul, Raul's always in my house, we're always together. I really like a lot of people, but those two are like my bestest friends!"

I have the best bridesmaids ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4US8bGTqrI — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) August 7, 2022

Last year, Guevara spoke to Busted Open about the defining moment in his career. "A lot of the big moments, they don't end well for me," Guevara said, per Westling Inc. "The golf cart, Matt Jackson superkicking me and turning me into a pretzel. But I think it definitely would have to be this year, closing out the PPV at Double or Nothing, keeping the Inner Circle together. I think that was definitely a big moment for me in my career. It was just such a special night too because it was the first night we had had fans in so long. My girlfriend was right there in the front row. She's watched me in front of seven people and now she's watching me in front of five thousand people on PPV. It's a night I'll never forget."