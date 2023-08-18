Two Eagles Players Carted off Field During Preseason Game Against Browns

A scary incident happened during the preseason game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland and Eagles defense lineman Moro Ojomo were carted off the field after suffering neck injuries. On Friday, the Eagles gave an update on both players.

"In last night's game against the Cleveland Browns, Eagles WR Tyrie Cleveland and DT Moro Ojomo both suffered injuries that required immediate treatment on the field, the team said in a statement. "The Philadelphia Eagles medical team exercised an abundance of caution as it took the necessary steps in the care of the players to ensure the best possible outcome for their health and wellbeing. Both players were responsive and had full function in all extremities while on the field. Cleveland has since been diagnosed with a concussion and neck sprain, while Ojomo has been diagnosed with a concussion. We commend our medical team for quickly diagnosing each player's condition and acting with precision as they administered care. A full recovery for both players is expected in due time."

Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota reacted to two of his teammates being carted off the field. "Your heart goes out to them first and foremost, and you just think about your teammate," he said, per ESPN. We play a game and it's a blessing to play a game, but when these situations get like that, it is scary."

Cleveland, 25, signed with the Eagles earlier this year after spending the last three seasons with the Denver Broncos. In 23 career games, Cleveland has caught eight passes for 91 yards. His injury on Thursday happened in the third quarter when he landed on his neck and shoulder area after catching a pass.

Ojomo, 22, was selected by the Eagles in the seventh round of this year's NFL Draft. He played college football at the University of Texas, and during his senior year, Ojomo recorded 32 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. Ojomo's injury happen in the fourth quarter when he was accidentally hit by a teammate.

The Eagles come into the 2023 season as the defending NFC Champions. In February, the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl and it was their second championship game appearance in seven years.