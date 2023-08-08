NBC Sports Reporter Maria Taylor Makes Life-Changing Announcement

Maria Taylor just shared some big family news. The NBC Sports reporter went to Instagram on July 31 to announce she is expecting her first baby with her husband. Taylor shares a series of photos that show her baby bump and ultrasound pictures. The 36-year-old also revealed in the post that the baby is due in January.

"The last 3 years have been some of the most physically, mentally, and emotionally challenging years of my life," Taylor wrote. "My journey to motherhood has not been a straight path. It's been diverted by surgeries, multiple egg retrievals, and failed IVF cycles. There were times when I felt like my body was betraying me, that God didn't want me to become a mom and that I ultimately didn't deserve to be a mom.

"There were times when all I could do was cry and ask 'why?' There were times when I felt like giving up. But it was put on my heart to keep trying and never let the dream of becoming a mother go. For every setback my husband was there reminding me to keep the faith. My friends and family held my hand and held me up as I traveled cross country for appointments."

Taylor went on to reveal that the couple is having a boy. "It's still crazy to think that just a year ago I came into the NFL season with the news of a failed embryo transfer," she said. "Another hope dashed. And now this fall I come into a new season carrying the greatest gift of all. Our sweet Prince will be here soon and I can't wait to be his mom!"

Taylor can be seen covering different sports on NBC but is known for being the host of Football Night in America, the pregame show for Sunday Night Football, making her the first female host of the show. According to her bio, Taylor is executive producing an eight-part television documentary series on the hist of the Black quarterback in the NFL.

Before joining NBC Sports, Taylor was working for ESPN. She joined the College Gameday team in 2017 and began hosting NBA Countdown in 2019. She left ESPN following the 2021 NBA Finals.