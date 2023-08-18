AEW Champion Arrested for Aggravated Assault With a Firearm

An All Elite Wrestling star has been arrested by the Orlando Police Department on Friday morning, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Cash Wheeler (real name Daniel Wheeler) has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm and was booked in Circuit Court. According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, the warrant for his arrest was filed on July 28, and a trial is set for Friday afternoon. Wheeler filed a plea of not guilty to the charge on Aug. 3.

"AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. (Wheeler) is fully cooperating with local authorities," AEW said in a statement to the Orlando Sentinel. According to the Wrestling Observer, the offense occurred on July 27, which led to the arrest warrant being filed a day later. The maximum penalty for the charge in Florida is five years in prison or five years probation, plus a fine of $5,000, according to Hanlon Law.

BREAKING: Daniel ‘Cash’ Wheeler, a tag-team champion in All Elite Wrestling, was arrested Friday morning by the Orlando Police Department and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. He was booked in Circuit Court, according to county records.



Wheeler, 36, and his tag team partner Dax Harwood are the AEW World Tag Team Champions. The team, which goes by the name FTR, won the title in April after defeating The Gunns. This is the second time Wheeler and Harwood have won the titles as the first time happened on Sept. 5, 2020. Last year, FTR won the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship and helped onto the title for over 250 days. And as they were Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions, Wheeler and Harwood win the IWGP (New Japan Pro Wrestling) Tag Team Championship in June 2022.

Before joining AEW, Wheeler and Harwood was one of the top tag teams in WWE. At that time, the duo went by the team name The Revival and each was called Dash Wilder (Wheeler) Scott Dawson (Harwood). The team won the Raw Tag Team Championship twice, the SmackDown Tag Team Championship twice and the NXT Tag Team Championship twice.

In an interview with Uproxx, Wheeler talked about some of the things he and Harwood got to do since joining AEW. "To be able to go to Japan and do what we've done, to go to Mexico and do what we've done, to go work for these independents and do stuff with Bret (Hart), to do stuff that we've had on our bucket list, that from 2014 to 2020 was not even possible. There's so much more we can do and we wanted to do," Wheeler said. "There's more to wrestling than one company. I love getting to go in front of 2,000 people, 20,000 people, whatever it is, as long as they care and they love what we do."