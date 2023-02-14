Jeff Jarrett's Dad Jerry Has Died
Jerry Jarrett, a legendary professional wrestling promoter best known for launching the Memphis-based Continental Wrestling Association, has died. He was 80 years old. Dutch Mantell was the first to announce the news which was then confirmed by Pro Wrestling Insider (per Wrestling Inc.) Jarrett is the father of WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.
"I'm hearing reports of my friend and long time booker/promoter Jerry Jarrett died this morning in TN," Mantell tweeted. "I last saw him last year when we did the Vice show The Territories in Atlanta. Very creative booker. Condolences to Jeff/Deborah and the Jarrett family."
Jerry Jarrett was also a pro wrestler, making his in-ring debut in 1969 at NWA Mid-American. He went on to become a 10-time NWA Southern Tag Team Champion and retired from in-ring competition in 1988. Jarrett did compete in the United States Wrestling Association while being a promoter. His last match was in 1995.
After doing some consulting for WCW and WWE, Jerry and Jeff Jarrett co-founded Total Non-Stop Action Wrestling, which is now known as Impact Wrestling, Jerry left the company in 2005 and it led to a falling out with his son. They reconciled a decade later. In 2018, Jerry Jarrett was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame.
NWA
The NWA family is saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Jerry Jarrett. A very important part of the professional wrestling business, we send our condolences to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/zMdyNkoV9G— NWA (@nwa) February 14, 2023
One person wrote: "Oh no, that is so sad RIP to Jerry Jarrett, and thoughts and prayers go out to Jeff and the rest of the family Professional Wrestling lost a great man today/tonight."prevnext
Nick Aldis
I'm very sad to learn of the passing of Jerry Jarrett. One of the most successful promoters in American Wrestling history. The last time I saw Jerry was in Charlotte NC, and what he said to me that day is one of the most cherished memories of my career. RIP. pic.twitter.com/F3pup5zFFf— Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) February 14, 2023
Another fan replied: "He gave so many legends their start, there is hardly a Wrestling Autobiography that doesn't have his name in it."prevnext
Christopher Daniels
Rest in Peace Jerry Jarrett. I had such good experiences working with him in early TNA. He told my parents that the AMW-XXX cage match at Turning Point 2004 was one of the best he’d ever seen, which was a compliment that I cherish to this day. My best wishes to Jeff & his family. pic.twitter.com/p6mbdnviq4— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) February 14, 2023
Eric Bischoff wrote: "Prayers up to Jerry Jarrett and his family. RIP Jerry."prevnext
WWE
WWE is saddened to learn that Jerry Jarrett has passed away at age 80.
WWE extends its condolences to Jarrett’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/7icnWQmuD0— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2023
One person admitted: "Woah... at first glance I thought I said Jeff jarrett, but still rip, to one of the great promoters in wrestling history."prevnext
Adam Pearce
Godspeed, Jerry Jarrett. My heart goes out to his family and friends. What a legacy. 🙏— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 14, 2023
One fan wrote: "Thank you Jerry for all your contributions to wrestling, and for helping make TNA, now Impact, what it is today. Rest in Peace."prevnext
Honky Tonk Man
Sad news of a great guy who has passed away. Condolences go out to the Jerry Jarrett Family. 😢 Jerry gave HTM a huge break that I never forgot. pic.twitter.com/2W0P6ZKLU6— Honky Tonk Man® (@OfficialHTM) February 14, 2023
A Twitter user said: "Oh dang. Just now saw this! Jarrett Promotions was my favorite promotion!"prevnext
Frankie Kazarian
RIP Jerry Jarrett. Jerry was essentially my first boss when I signed with TNA in 2003. We had several very nice and funny conversations, one in particular I will never forget. Thank you for all you gave to professional wrestling. My heart goes out to my friend @RealJeffJarrett— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) February 14, 2023
And this fan said: "He was one of the greats. RIP, Mr. Jerry Jarrett. His passing makes me sad."prev