Jeff Jarrett's Dad Jerry Has Died

Jerry Jarrett, a legendary professional wrestling promoter best known for launching the Memphis-based Continental Wrestling Association, has died. He was 80 years old. Dutch Mantell was the first to announce the news which was then confirmed by Pro Wrestling Insider (per Wrestling Inc.) Jarrett is the father of WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

"I'm hearing reports of my friend and long time booker/promoter Jerry Jarrett died this morning in TN," Mantell tweeted. "I last saw him last year when we did the Vice show The Territories in Atlanta. Very creative booker. Condolences to Jeff/Deborah and the Jarrett family."

Jerry Jarrett was also a pro wrestler, making his in-ring debut in 1969 at NWA Mid-American. He went on to become a 10-time NWA Southern Tag Team Champion and retired from in-ring competition in 1988. Jarrett did compete in the United States Wrestling Association while being a promoter. His last match was in 1995.

After doing some consulting for WCW and WWE, Jerry and Jeff Jarrett co-founded Total Non-Stop Action Wrestling, which is now known as Impact Wrestling, Jerry left the company in 2005 and it led to a falling out with his son. They reconciled a decade later. In 2018, Jerry Jarrett was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame.