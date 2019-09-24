Troy Aikman Is Not Happy With Latest Patrick Mahomes Comparison

Troy Aikman is not a fan of being compared to Patrick Mahomes. The Athletic recently reported that Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, has already thrown 36 percent of Aikman’s career touchdown passes in just 20 games. As of Tuesday, Mahomes has 60 touchdown passes while Aikman threw 165 career touchdown passes in 165 career games. Aikman saw the Tweet and he had the ultimate response to it.

“ICYMI: Talk to me when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles,” Aikman tweeted.

Mahomes is in his third season with the Chiefs and made a major impact as his first year as a starter in 2018. He was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Team after recording 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns. He led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship last season only to lose to the eventual Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. And let’s not forget he’s the reigning MVP of the league.

Despite only playing over one season, some experts consider Mahomes as the best QB in the league. Before the start of the 2019 season, Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News ranked Mahomes No. 1 in his QB rankings.

“The reigning league MVP is seeing some personnel change around him, but his play last season proved how much he can elevate his backs, receivers and tight ends. Mahomes has raised the standard for all young guns coming into the league,” Iyer wrote.

When Mahomes’ career is all said and done, he will have better numbers than Aikman as long as he can stay healthy. However, winning a Super Bowl is something Mahomes has yet to do and Aikman was able to do that three times as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Aikman led the Cowboys to Super Bowl wins in 1992, 1993 and 1995. For his career, Aikman won 94 of of the 165 games he played in. He recorded 32,942 passing yards and had a QB rating of 81.6. Aikman never threw for over 4,000 yards and he only threw for over 20 touchdown passes once.

One thing about comparing Aikman and Mahomes is they play in different eras. Mahomes is playing in a time where the quarterbacks are protected more than ever and throwing the football is a priority. When Aikman was playing, running the football was still a key part of the game and he had a Hall of Fame running back playing beside him in Emmitt Smith.