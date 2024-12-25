Troy Aikman Has Fans Concerned After ‘Monday Night Football’ Appearance

Viewers of ESPN’s Monday Night Football coverage on Dec. 16 were more focused on commentator Troy Aikman’s appearance than the Vikings’ victory over the Bears, as social media lit up with concern over the Hall of Fame quarterback’s notably bloodshot eyes.

During the Vikings’ 30-12 win, fans took to social media platforms questioning the 58-year-old broadcaster’s condition. “Troy Aikman looking like he had a rough one last night,” one viewer posted, while another asked, “What in the world is wrong with Troy Aikman’s eye???”

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, who joined ESPN alongside longtime broadcast partner Joe Buck in 2022, has reportedly displayed similar symptoms throughout the season. Fans have observed noticeable eye irritation and swelling during multiple ESPN broadcasts throughout the season, noting that Aikman has historically dealt with concussions and back injuries that led to his early retirement from football.

Despite the speculation about his appearance, Aikman’s commentary remained consistent with his usual performance, though he did experience one notable on-air mishap when he struggled to locate player Josh Metellus during a telestrator segment. “Well, they’re going to bring Metellus in the middle. Wherever he is, right?” Aikman commented during the broadcast. This wasn’t the only broadcast error of Week 15, as Kirk Herbstreit also misidentified 49ers star Trent Williams during Thursday Night Football, per The New York Post.

The situation recalls a previous revelation from Joe Buck about the duo’s early broadcasting days. In a 2021 interview with Colin Cowherd, Buck disclosed that they occasionally drank during broadcasts to calm their nerves. “I brought that over to football, but because Troy is a man of finer tastes, beer somehow became tequila, Grand Marnier and grapefruit juice,” Buck explained, though he noted they “haven’t done it in a long time now.”

The timing of fans’ concerns coincides with recent health-related news from another ESPN NFL analyst. Randy Moss recently announced a temporary leave from the network, stating, per The Spun, “I’m battling something, man, and it’s something internal, your boy is going to get through it. I got a great team of doctors and got a great family around me.”

Social media reactions ranged from genuine concern to humorous speculation. “Joe Buck and Troy Aikman look crazy. They look dead. Or like vampires,” one viewer commented, while another joked, “Troy Aikman with the red eyes like he took some of Wonka’s special chocolate mix.” Other fans noted, “Something seems wrong with Troy Aikmans eyes looks bruised on the eyelids .. maybe just super tired?”

No official explanation has been provided for Aikman’s appearance during the broadcast, which occurred indoors at Minneapolis’s U.S. Bank Stadium. As one commenter speculated, “Maybe it was being on the sauce, maybe he had pink eye like Bob Costas, or maybe it was just cold in Minnesota (despite them playing in a dome).”