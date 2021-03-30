Tristan Thompson's Voice on 'KUWTK' Is Startling Fans

✖

Tristan Thompson is one of the most popular NBA players, but he isn't someone that speaks in front of casual TV viewers on a regular basis. Many fans previously had no idea what he sounds like, but this changed with an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Thompson sat down in front of the camera and startled some people.

One Twitter user posted a video on social media that showed the Boston Celtics star during the episode. He appeared in a sitdown segment and then did a 'behind-the-scenes" interview. His voice apparently caught some people by surprise and sparked thousands of comments on social media. Many people discussed his voice, as well as previous cheating allegations.

Um...I did not know he sounded like this. pic.twitter.com/FebpEVkoto — Oh Hell Beckham Jr (@DEFinition223) March 28, 2021

"no cause i never knew he sounded like that... i’d be vexed if someone who sounded like that cheated on me," one Twitter user said. Others echoed this sentiment while discussing Thompson. However, some said that he had "too much concealer" for his appearance on camera.

Thompson recently surfaced during a teaser clip for the upcoming final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The footage featured Thompson taking part in a discussion with Kim Kardashian. They discussed the ongoing reconciliation between the NBA player and Khloe Kardashian, and he explained that she is "frustrated" by things going on in the media and that she cares too much about outside opinions.

The NBA player said in the clip that he thinks Khloe should be more like Kanye West. "Like Ye, he don’t give a damn if you like him or not," Thompson said. "But guess what, he’s happy and he’s gonna do it his way and you’re gonna like him or not. That’s why I respect him. You’re gonna ride this journey the way you want to and it’s either, people are gonna be with you or against you, but at least if you die, you’re going to die doing it your way."

With Khloe confirming that she and Thompson are back together in a recent birthday post on Instagram, the expectation is that he will continue to make more appearances in the final season of the long-running reality TV series. If so, there will likely continue to be comments about his voice, especially as some viewers debate his ongoing reconciliation with Khloe.

For now, Thompson will strive to make a return to the starting lineup. He has been out of action due to the league's COVID-19 protocols. He could potentially return to the lineup on Wednesday against Dallas, but this is not certain.