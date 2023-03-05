Scott Caan Makes Major Legal Move After Dad James' Death

Actor Scott Caan, son of actor James Caan, has filed a petition to oversee his late father's estate. Known for his role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, which earned him both an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination, James passed away from heart disease last July at the age of 82. A court document obtained by The Blast indicates that Scott Caan has filed a petition to manage his father's estate, estimated at $35,000. James owned two properties, one valued at $15,000 and the other at $20,000. According to The Blast, James Caan's will indicates that Scott Caan is the sole executor of the will. Although Caan died unmarried, he had previously married Linda Caan, Ingrid Caan, Shielda Caan, and Dorothea Jay Cooper, all of whom divorced.

The Elf actor had two children with Linda: James and Jacob. He had three more children from his other marriages, named Tara, Scott, and Alexander. Under the terms of the will, Scott has the power to: "sell, lease, mortgage or encumber by deed or trust or otherwise, the whole or any part of my Estate, at either public or private sale, with or without notice, but subject to such confirmation as may be required by law." In addition, the legal documents state: "My executor may, at my Executor's option and in my Executor's sole discretion, continue to hold, manage and operate any property, business or enterprise that I may hold and own at my death, the profits and losses, in any therefrom, to inure or be chargeable to my Estate and not my Executor."

James Caan's family revealed his passing on July 7, 2022. "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," they tweeted. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time." According to his death certificate, he died due to heart problems, as The Blast reported previously. A heart attack and coronary artery disease, the most common form of heart disease in the United States, are believed to have caused the 82-year-old actor to pass away. His death certificate said he suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also called COPD, and congestive heart failure. The official time of his death was 9:02 PM on July 6 at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. The actor is buried at Eden Memorial Park, where many celebrities are laid to rest after they pass away.