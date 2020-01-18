Tristan Thompson Ejected for Slapping Grizzlies Player’s Rear End During Friday Night’s Game

✖

During the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies game on Friday, Jan. 17, Tristan Thompson got into a bit of hot water over what he deemed was an innocent action. According to Cleveland.com, Thompson got ejected from the game after he tried to slap Grizzlies player Jae Crowder's behind. The action came after the two players, who are former Cavaliers teammates, got into a heated argument earlier in the game.

Thompson's ejection from the game came during the third quarter. The athlete had just finished his first free throw before Crowder was subbed out by the opposing team. When Crowder walked off the court, Thompson attempted to hit his rear end, an action which prompted official J.T. Orr to issue the Cleveland Cavaliers player his second technical of the night. He was then ejected him from the game.

Thompson received his first technical during the game for the aforementioned, heated argument he engaged in with Crowder during the first quarter. Post-game, Thompson explained that there was no bad blood between the two men and that they simply engaged in some trash-talking, which led to him receiving the first technical.

Tristan Thompson got ejected for this 😅 pic.twitter.com/14WNwGK1SP — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2020

"Just competitive jawing," he said. "Nothing negative. Just got a tech for being former teammates. Guess you can't talk to your former teammates no more."

The Cleveland-based athlete went on to describe the situation that led to him being ejected from the game. "Shot a free throw. He got subbed out. Told him good work. Keep up the good work," Thompson said. "And then they teched me."

"Former teammate of mine. So we have history and it was just a little competitive spirit," he continued. "They might have taken it the wrong way probably because they forgot that, I don't know, we were teammates for half the year, so it feels like playing anyone else, like if I was playing Kyrie (Irving) or something. The same thing. They teched us. I'm definitely calling the PA (Players Association) to appeal that -- one thousand percent."

As for what Crowder had to say about the incident, it seems as though he wasn't on the same page with Thompson regarding the innocent nature of the smacking action.

"A lot of barking and no bite. I'l leave it at that," Crowder said when asked about his altercations with Thompson.

It's unclear where Thompson and Crowder's friendship stands following this incident. But, following Thompson's ousting from the game, the Memphis Grizzlies went on to keep their lead, beating out the Cleveland Cavaliers 113 to 109.