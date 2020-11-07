Trey Sanders, Alabama RB, Hospitalized After Car Crash

✖

Alabama running back Trey Sanders was involved in a car crash on Friday morning. The accident occurred in Florida, where Sanders is from. He was hospitalized but is in stable condition.

According to 247Sports, the incident occurred when Sanders and his brother were struck at an intersection. He was reportedly airlifted to Bay Medical Center in Panama City, roughly 50 minutes east of Sanders' hometown of Port St. Joe. Reporters later posted photos of the wreck, showing a white Ford sedan sitting in a grassy area at the edge of a parking lot. A maroon vehicle sat nearby with its doors and hatch open.

This morning’s accident involving Port St. Joe native and Alabama running back Trey Sanders happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and SW Demont Road in front of the Dollar General in Clarksville. Sanders is said to be in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/qFucrB8x6T — emmastampstv (@emmastampstv) November 6, 2020

"Trey Sanders was involved in a car accident this morning and is in stable condition after sustaining non-life threatening injuries," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said in a statement. "We are in direct contact with his family and the physicians that are treating him as we continue to gather more information."

Sanders missed all of the 2019 season with a foot injury suffered in preseason camp. However, he is now the third-leading rusher on the roster. He has 30 carries for 134 yards through the team's first six games. His most recent outing was 12 carries for 80 yards against Mississippi State.

"We have a lot of confidence in Trey," Saban said about Sanders after the game. "We think he’s a really, really good player. I think it was good for him to get out there and have some real positive runs, make some really good cuts and have a really positive night, from my standpoint.

"I think that will help his confidence, and I think that’s the thing that I’m talking about when I say we need more guys to be able to step up and have roles on the team," Saban continued. "B-Rob [Brian Robinson Jr.] was a little nicked up tonight, so we were just playing him on third down, trying to get him through the game and just spot-playing him. Trey did a nice job of filling in and had a very positive performance."

Alabama is currently on its bye week after defeating Mississippi State 41-0. The team will return to action on Nov. 14 against LSU. The team has not released any information yet about Sanders' availability.