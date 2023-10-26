Rob Gronkowski Says NFL's Coverage of Taylor Swift Is 'Too Much'

Rob Gronkowski has an issue with the NFL. The four-time Super Bowl champion tight end appeared on FanDuel TV's Up & Adams show and called out the league for its constant coverage of Taylor Swift. She has attended four Kansas City Chiefs games to support Travis Kelce as the two are reportedly dating.

"It's just a little bit too much," Gronkowski said on the show, per US Weekly. "Yes, you can show her, maybe have her perform a song now since they're hyping her up every single week but we want more football. Yes, it's fine that you show her, but not every single play."

The NFL makes sure to get Swift on its broadcast during games since she's one of the biggest stars in the world. Fans have criticized the league for its constant coverage of the 12-time Grammy Award winner, but the league is not apologizing for its actions.

"We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what's happening in and around our games, as well as culturally. The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we've leaned into in real-time, as it's an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we've seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport," the league said in a statement earlier this month. "The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more."

While Gronkowski may not like the NFL being all about Swift, he does support Swift dating Kelce. "You know, it's wonderful, he deserves it all," Gronkowski told Entertainment Tonight. "He's had seven 1,000-yard seasons in a row. Wide receivers barely have seven 1,000-yard seasons in a row. He deserves every commercial, and he's a good-looking man, so he deserves any lady that he wants to get. And he can move. Like I said, I had a dance-off with him, and his hips can groove, so it's great to see him doing his thing on and off the field. He deserves it all." The Chiefs will play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and it's not known if Swift will attend the game in Denver.