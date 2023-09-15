Jason Kelce Weighs in on Rumors His Brother Travis Is Dating Taylor Swift

Is Taylor Swift dating one of the best players in the NFL? Rumors began to spread that the 12-time Grammy winner is "hanging out" with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Nothing has been confirmed, but Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, who is an offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles, addressed the relationship rumors after his team defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football.

"I've seen these rumors…I cannot comment," Jason said in the post-game interview, per E! News. "I don't really know what's going on there. "I know Trav is having fun, we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with." Rumors began in July with Travis talking about attempting to shoot his shot with Swift during a concert.

Tony asked Jason about the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors 😂@TonyGonzalez88 | #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/iHHqDvWC9B — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 15, 2023

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis told Jason on their New Heights podcast. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her." Travis went on to say the bracelet exchange has become a ritual at Swift's concerts this year. "I received a bunch of them being there," he said, "but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

Swift previously dated Joe Alwyn before calling things off earlier this year. The two were first linked in May 2017, and while they kept their relationship private, Swift referenced her and Alwyn's love story in her Netflix Documentary, Miss Americana.

"I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life," she said in the film, per Us Weekly. "We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn't happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else's input. We were just happy."

Travis Kelce starred in the competition series Catching Kelce, which was about women competing to be in a relationship with the All-Pro tight end. He dated Catching Kelce winner Maya Benberry for nearly eight months before they went their separate ways. Kelce then dated model and reporter Kayla Nicole for five years before calling things off.