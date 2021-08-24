Top NFL Rookie Could Miss 2021 Season With Foot Injury

✖

An NFL rookie running back who was drafted in the first round will likely not play this year. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne suffered a serious Lisfranc injury that will keep him out of action for the next several months and potentially the season. Rapoport said Etienne will miss at least 12 weeks. If the Jaguars are in the playoff hunt, the Clemson alum could return if healthy enough.

Etienne injured his left foot during the Jaguars' preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. In the game, Etienne caught one pass for three yards and carried the ball once for one yard. He was expected to be a key contributor to a revamped offense led by No. 1 overall pick and former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence.

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne to undergo foot surgery, out at least 12 weeks. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/wKmogQsrev — NFL (@NFL) August 24, 2021

"Yeah, I was honestly not expecting it at all," Lawrence said in April when talking about the Jaguars drafting Etienne. "I had no idea that we were going to take him, and then I got a text right before it went on TV. 'We're taking Travis.' I was like, I didn't even know we're gonna take a running back. It was awesome. So, like I said, it just makes it special. I got someone to come with me from Clemson, and it's just awesome."

Etienne, 22 was selected No. 23 overall by the Jaguars in the NFL Draft back in April. He had a stand-out career at Clemson, being named ACC and ACC Offensive Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019. Etienne set the ACC record for rushing touchdowns (70), total touchdowns (78), and total points scored (468).

"You'd be crazy not to want to play with Trevor Lawrence," Etienne said. "I feel like it provides you with a sense of normalcy, having Trevor here, just being with him for the past three years. But I feel as if, with or without Trev, I would be making plays. That's kind of what we're here to do. I'm just thankful that I have Trev. We're on the same team, and we don't have to fight against each other."