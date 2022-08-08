Tracking the New NFL Uniforms and Helmets for 2022 Season

NFL fans are ready for the 2022 season for one reason. More than a handful of teams will earn alternate uniforms and helmets following the league approving a rule change in 2021. Teams can now wear alternate helmets with their throwback or color rush uniforms, and all players had to be fitted for both helmets before training camp began.

"Clubs must obtain an entire new set of alternate color helmets for all players, the official guidelines state. "Alternate color helmets must be the same make, model and size as the applicable player's primary helmet. Alternate color helmets must be made available to all players at the start of training camp and should be fit at the same time as the primary helmet. Alternate color helmets must be worn in practice at a minimum during the week leading up to the game in which they will be used." The teams that will wear a second helmet announced the news to their fans over the summer. Some teams will have a fresh look, while others will pay homage to the pre-Super Bowl era. Here's a look at the teams that will wear alternate helmets and uniforms this season.