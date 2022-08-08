Tracking the New NFL Uniforms and Helmets for 2022 Season

By Brian Jones

NFL fans are ready for the 2022 season for one reason. More than a handful of teams will earn alternate uniforms and helmets following the league approving a rule change in 2021. Teams can now wear alternate helmets with their throwback or color rush uniforms, and all players had to be fitted for both helmets before training camp began. 

"Clubs must obtain an entire new set of alternate color helmets for all players, the official guidelines state. "Alternate color helmets must be the same make, model and size as the applicable player's primary helmet. Alternate color helmets must be made available to all players at the start of training camp and should be fit at the same time as the primary helmet. Alternate color helmets must be worn in practice at a minimum during the week leading up to the game in which they will be used."  The teams that will wear a second helmet announced the news to their fans over the summer. Some teams will have a fresh look, while others will pay homage to the pre-Super Bowl era. Here's a look at the teams that will wear alternate helmets and uniforms this season. 

Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals

The Bears will debut an alternate orange helmet on Thursday, Oct. 13 when they take on the Washington Commanders. The Cardinals will wear an alternate black helmet during three regular season games.

New York Jets and Carolina Panthers

Like the Cardinals, the Jets will wear a "Stealth Black" alternate helmet for three games this year. The Panthers will wear their black helmet On Nov. 10 when they take on the Atlanta Falcons.

Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants

Both the Cowboys and Giants are going old school. Dallas is bringing back its white helmets and uniforms from the 1960s. The Giants will earn their uniform from the 1980s and 1990s, and it includes the throwback helmet with the "GIANTS" decal.

Houston Texans and New England Patriots

The Texans will wear the "Battle Red" helmet on Nov. 3 when they face the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots will bring back their red uniforms and white helmets with the "Pat Patriot" logo for select games this season.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are bringing back their red helmets for their game against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 16. It features gold stripes, and the color combination honors the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech.

New Orleans Saints

For the 2022 season, the Saints will wear black helmets with all-white uniforms this season. "I think the black helmets when swagged out properly could be a fire fit," Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said, per ESPN. "I also was hoping that we'd be black on black, but that's cool. I like the idea that we have a black helmet. I will push forward and say I want a gold uniform. Just throwing that out there for the thousandth time."

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles fans will get to see their team wear black helmets for select games in 2022. "It's something the majority of us as players always wanted – just a little change in uniform," Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith said, per the team's official website.

