Tracking the New NFL Uniforms and Helmets for 2022 Season
NFL fans are ready for the 2022 season for one reason. More than a handful of teams will earn alternate uniforms and helmets following the league approving a rule change in 2021. Teams can now wear alternate helmets with their throwback or color rush uniforms, and all players had to be fitted for both helmets before training camp began.
"Clubs must obtain an entire new set of alternate color helmets for all players, the official guidelines state. "Alternate color helmets must be the same make, model and size as the applicable player's primary helmet. Alternate color helmets must be made available to all players at the start of training camp and should be fit at the same time as the primary helmet. Alternate color helmets must be worn in practice at a minimum during the week leading up to the game in which they will be used." The teams that will wear a second helmet announced the news to their fans over the summer. Some teams will have a fresh look, while others will pay homage to the pre-Super Bowl era. Here's a look at the teams that will wear alternate helmets and uniforms this season.
Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals
An alternate vibe for 2022 😈 pic.twitter.com/cin3NX5Xcp— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 24, 2022
The Bears will debut an alternate orange helmet on Thursday, Oct. 13 when they take on the Washington Commanders. The Cardinals will wear an alternate black helmet during three regular season games.prevnext
New York Jets and Carolina Panthers
Introducing the Stealth Black Helmet, coming this fall pic.twitter.com/1N87PMopDe— Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) July 22, 2022
Panthers’ new black alternative helmets that occasionally will be worn this season (📸 @Panthers): pic.twitter.com/f6XzRE0fbn— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 19, 2022
Like the Cardinals, the Jets will wear a "Stealth Black" alternate helmet for three games this year. The Panthers will wear their black helmet On Nov. 10 when they take on the Atlanta Falcons.prevnext
Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants
Keepin’ it classic with a throwback on Thanksgiving Day!— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 21, 2022
Legacy is timeless. Classic blue uniforms are BACK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sqxtmUefZl— New York Giants (@Giants) July 20, 2022
Both the Cowboys and Giants are going old school. Dallas is bringing back its white helmets and uniforms from the 1960s. The Giants will earn their uniform from the 1980s and 1990s, and it includes the throwback helmet with the "GIANTS" decal.prevnext
Houston Texans and New England Patriots
When we text "🔴" that means we're Battle RED-y pic.twitter.com/gpyi4RfZkx— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 12, 2022
Wait a minute, Doc. Are you telling me the red uniforms are back? pic.twitter.com/X1pd6kpdpG— New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 22, 2022
The Texans will wear the "Battle Red" helmet on Nov. 3 when they face the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots will bring back their red uniforms and white helmets with the "Pat Patriot" logo for select games this season.prevnext
Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons are bringing back their red helmets for their game against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 16. It features gold stripes, and the color combination honors the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech.prevnext
New Orleans Saints
CAMMMMMM 💪@camjordan94 in our black helmet 🔥 pic.twitter.com/a3jFI9vA6u— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 16, 2022
For the 2022 season, the Saints will wear black helmets with all-white uniforms this season. "I think the black helmets when swagged out properly could be a fire fit," Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said, per ESPN. "I also was hoping that we'd be black on black, but that's cool. I like the idea that we have a black helmet. I will push forward and say I want a gold uniform. Just throwing that out there for the thousandth time."prevnext
Philadelphia Eagles
🗣 Bring ‘em out, bring ‘em out#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/TROpx0y8VX— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 22, 2022
Eagles fans will get to see their team wear black helmets for select games in 2022. "It's something the majority of us as players always wanted – just a little change in uniform," Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith said, per the team's official website.prev