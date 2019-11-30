Tony Romo Ripped for Excusing Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Game Performance Against the Bills

During the battle between the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, there were many figures searching for an explanation for how the AFC East team was handle business in enemy territory. CBS announcer Tony Romo has added his opinion to the matter, but he is now receiving some criticism. Fans feel that he is actually making excuses for his former team.

As an explanation for the 26-15 loss on Thanksgiving, Romo reportedly said, “Just a couple tips and some turnovers but they had good stuff.” This was met with a mixture of frustration and skepticism as many simply wanted to say that the Texas-based team received a beating by the now 9-3 Bills.

Given his history with the Cowboys that includes 10 seasons as a starter and 34,183 passing yards, there are many that believe Romo is just too invested and has to show his allegiance to the team. However, there were many others that came to the commentator’s defense, saying that he was walking a fine line to avoid a controversy over his feelings about Dak Prescott.

The reason that the fans are giving Romo grief is that this game appeared to be less-than-competitive following the opening drive touchdown by Dallas. Prescott threw two touchdowns, but he also tossed an interception to defensive lineman Star Lotulelei. The Cowboys’ offensive line, which is viewed as one of the absolute best in the league, gave up four sacks on the day, including one in which Prescott lost a crucial fumble.

On the defensive side, the Dallas defense, which was playing without linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, was unable to limit a Bills offense that has been viewed as inconsistent at times. Former Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley went over 100 yards and scored a touchdown in his return to Dallas while quarterback Josh Allen spread the ball around to seven different receiving options. The big-armed quarterback from Wyoming only threw five incomplete passes on the day and proved to be a factor in the rushing attack with 43 yards and a touchdown.

Romo believes that this game could have gone a different way without the turnovers from this Dallas offense, but the fans are of a different opinion. In their opinion, this battle on Thanksgiving was just an old school affair in which one team was far superior. The Cowboys were not that team on Thursday, and they will now try to finish the season strong after falling to 6-6.

(Photo Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty)