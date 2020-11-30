Tony Romo Catches Heat From NFL Fans After Defending Tom Brady's Mistakes
Tony Romo has a reputation as one of the best color commentators in the NFL, causing football fans to regularly tune in to games that he covers with Jim Nantz. Sunday, however, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback took some flak. He made several comments about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their struggles on offense, many of which involved defending veteran quarterback Tom Brady.
When Romo said that certain incompletions were caused by defensive holding or mistakes by the wide receivers, fans reacted strongly. Several made comments about how Romo is "infatuated" with Brady and will do anything to defend his peer. Others posted "racy" animated Gifs with several other comments about the CBS analyst. The tweets continued throughout Sunday afternoon as the Kansas City Chiefs built up a lead over Brady and co.
Tony Romo is giving Brady every excuse in the book. Brady is washed up man— White House Moving Team (@joeC000L) November 29, 2020
What is the deal with Romo and Brady?— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) November 29, 2020
Doing cartwheels out here to not blame that throw on Brady— Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) November 29, 2020
Thank you! Romo and his peers just hanging on https://t.co/fBvZMNgDxc— it's Chike... okay (@StQtterBQx1) November 29, 2020
Lol Romo on Brady’s jock like crazy https://t.co/1gfZ44ED4C— Fabrice 🇨🇲 Black Lives Matter (@freshyrosay) November 29, 2020
Find you someone that loves you as much as Romo loves making excuses for Brady— Wash hands, touch face (@The_real_colin) November 29, 2020
That 3rd down miss, where Brady sailed it 15 yards out of the back of the endzone, was blamed by Romo on “Gronk possibly getting held by Sorensen at the top of his route.”— nick wright (@getnickwright) November 29, 2020
It’s insane listening to #romo defend every bad pass #brady makes. I might have to put this game on mute pic.twitter.com/lSjHpes2Kl— Gregg (@GreggR105) November 29, 2020
Romo is slowly turning into every other NFL analyst who is a slave to the "narrative".— Hawksian (@Hawksian) November 29, 2020
I love Tony Romo but every time Brady makes a mistake, he is blaming it on anyone but Tom Brady. #Chiefs— Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) November 29, 2020
Boy is Romo pumping Brady’s tires— levelsoundz (@levelsoundz) November 29, 2020
Tony Romo is in love with Tom Brady— laura joh (@laurajoh_) November 29, 2020
I don't want to hear Tony romo's a good announcer anymore the ass kissing he's doing with Brady when Brady's playing terrible is ridiculous now it's sickening— VennummLife (@MrVennumm) November 29, 2020
Romo admires Brady a great deal.
It makes him terrible for broadcasting his games.
Call him on his shit. Stop defending him at every turn.— Mouse Rat (@bdl4186) November 29, 2020
Tony Romo really likes the Buccaneers— Lukas Clamons (@Lukasclamons44) November 29, 2020
Can romo kiss Brady's ass anymore 2day #KCvsTB— Redskin Rob (@RedskinRob1) November 29, 2020