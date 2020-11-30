Tony Romo Catches Heat From NFL Fans After Defending Tom Brady's Mistakes

Tony Romo has a reputation as one of the best color commentators in the NFL, causing football fans to regularly tune in to games that he covers with Jim Nantz. Sunday, however, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback took some flak. He made several comments about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their struggles on offense, many of which involved defending veteran quarterback Tom Brady.

When Romo said that certain incompletions were caused by defensive holding or mistakes by the wide receivers, fans reacted strongly. Several made comments about how Romo is "infatuated" with Brady and will do anything to defend his peer. Others posted "racy" animated Gifs with several other comments about the CBS analyst. The tweets continued throughout Sunday afternoon as the Kansas City Chiefs built up a lead over Brady and co.