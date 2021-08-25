Tony Hawk Selling Skateboards That Include His Blood

✖

Tony Hawk is once again taking the skateboard game to new heights. Liquid Death Mountain Water recently announced that Hawk is selling the "Liquid Death Skateboard" which is infused with "100 % real Tony Hawk" blood. There are only 100 of the limited edition skateboards, and according to the Liquid Death website, the skateboards are now sold out.

Two full vials of blood were drawn from Hawk to be mixed into the paint for the custom decks, as mentioned by ESPN. "Tony's bled plenty on skate ramps before, so a little more blood for this wasn't a big deal," said a spokesperson from the brand. Fans paid $500 for the skateboards, and each board comes with a copy of a certificate of authenticity.

Yes, there is actually @tonyhawk’s real blood in these skateboards. And yes, we sterilized it first. Own your very own piece of the Birdman today. But act fast! There are only 100 of them. https://t.co/UlxFy0HLB1 pic.twitter.com/TFDtvMPt7G — Liquid Death Mountain Water (@LiquidDeath) August 24, 2021

"Apparently I didn't read the fine print, and now Liquid Death officially owns my soul ... and my blood, too," Hawk said in the video "It's very confusing." Hawk, 53, is arguably the most popular skateboarder of all time. He officially retired in 2003 but continues to be part of the skateboarding world with his skateboard company Birdhouse and his video game series. Earlier this year, Hawk completed an ollie 540 and got very emotional.

"In 1989 I started trying ollie 540’s as a joke, since it seemed there was no way to keep a skateboard on your feet throughout 1 1/2 spins in the air," Hawk said in the caption of an Instagram post."But at some point I started scooping the tail with my back toe, which kept my feet in place for most of the spin.

Today, Tony Hawk sold 100 skateboards painted with his blood 🩸 Water company Liquid Death infused each of the limited-edition decks with a vial’s worth of Hawk’s DNA. 100 boards, $500 each, sold out with proceeds going to an anti-plastic nonprofit & The Skateboard Project. pic.twitter.com/MsBJrlZbrR — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 25, 2021

"But they’ve gotten scarier in recent years, as the landing commitment can be risky if your feet aren’t in the right places. And my willingness to slam unexpectedly into the flat bottom has waned greatly over the last decade," Hawk continued. "So today I decided to do it one more time… and never again."