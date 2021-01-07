Tommy Tuberville Objects to Presidential Election After Capitol Riots, Sparking Strong Reaction on Social Media

Congress certified the presidential race on Thursday morning, which means Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. But Alabama Senator-Elect and former college football coach Tommy Tuberville was one of a few members of Congress who objected to the results after the Capitol riots. Tuberville recently released a statement reacting to the riots and explaining why he objected to the presidential election.

"Today was a sad day for our great country," Tuberville said as WKRG TV reported. "I strongly condemn the violence and actions we saw from those who stormed the Capitol. It undermines the freedoms we enjoy as Americans, and it has no place in our democracy. The integrity of our elections is vital to our country. I have serious concerns that the states of Arizona and Pennsylvania did not act in accordance with their own duly enacted laws when conducting this election. Because I promised to raise these concerns on behalf of my constituents, I voted against seating the electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania."

Tuberville went on to say he was not happy with the results of the election but is "looking forward to working with my colleagues on legislation to create an election commission that could lead to important reforms." His decision to object led to some strong responses on social media.