Tommy Tuberville Objects to Presidential Election After Capitol Riots, Sparking Strong Reaction on Social Media
Congress certified the presidential race on Thursday morning, which means Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. But Alabama Senator-Elect and former college football coach Tommy Tuberville was one of a few members of Congress who objected to the results after the Capitol riots. Tuberville recently released a statement reacting to the riots and explaining why he objected to the presidential election.
"Today was a sad day for our great country," Tuberville said as WKRG TV reported. "I strongly condemn the violence and actions we saw from those who stormed the Capitol. It undermines the freedoms we enjoy as Americans, and it has no place in our democracy. The integrity of our elections is vital to our country. I have serious concerns that the states of Arizona and Pennsylvania did not act in accordance with their own duly enacted laws when conducting this election. Because I promised to raise these concerns on behalf of my constituents, I voted against seating the electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania."
Tuberville went on to say he was not happy with the results of the election but is "looking forward to working with my colleagues on legislation to create an election commission that could lead to important reforms." His decision to object led to some strong responses on social media.
Tommy Tuberville on the wrong side of a blowout L. Some things never change.— Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) January 7, 2021
The Subversive Seven
Remember these names and faces and reject them.— Christine Trease (@CKTrease) January 7, 2021
Also / if your last line of defense is Tommy Tuberville...🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 7, 2021
These six seditious Senators must be held accountable:@tedcruz TX@HawleyMO MO@RogerMarshallMD KS@TTuberville AL@SenJohnKennedy LA@SenHydeSmith MS— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 7, 2021
Josh Hawley needs to resign. And Senators Ted Cruz of Texas, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Roger Marshall of Kansas and John Kennedy of Louisiana need to go with him. You ALL have blood on your hands. You are ANTI-AMERICAN. pic.twitter.com/g5h6kwigDK— Born2question (@Born2question) January 7, 2021
There remains no bigger 2020 election failing than 60% of Alabama voters purposefully casting a ballot for Tommy Tuberville over Doug Jones. I mean... Jesus Christ.— Josh Moon (@Josh_Moon) January 7, 2021
Thank you to these courageous Senators for objecting to the certification.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz— Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) January 7, 2021
Remember Their names!!
The only 6 to stand up for #PresidentTrump
Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), John Kennedy (R-LA), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), and Roger Marshall (R-KS)#Patriots pic.twitter.com/DWyIFF6YDm— The Loyal American (@17LoyalAmerican) January 7, 2021
Remember these names. The Senate Sedition Caucus:— 🌎 The Tao of Kat 🌎 (@kathrynresister) January 7, 2021
Sedition Caucus who persisted AFTER the deadly riot:
Josh Hawley of Missouri, Ted Cruz of Texas, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming and Rick Scott of Florida.
Remove and Expel from the US Congress!— Sabrina McDaniel (@Sabrina_McDa) January 7, 2021
Glad to help...
Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 7, 2021
In @TTuberville defense, he’s really, painfully, uniquely stupid— Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) January 7, 2021
Tommy Tuberville stays gettin’ blown out.— Kevin Flaherty (@KFlaherty247) January 7, 2021
Here’s what makes @TTuberville extra special: He recruited TONS of inner-city kids. Saw the rundown schools, thin resources, etc. And votes against the very people he was wooing. A pathetic man https://t.co/PFTV0tIEvg— Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) January 7, 2021