Tom Brady’s ‘In the Room’ Interview: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

For the first time since 2018, Tom Brady will be sitting down for a rare, one-on-one interview and getting candid about the sport, his life and a lot more. The last time the pro quarterback opened up was to Oprah Winfrey, but now he will be talking to E! News reporter, Jason Kennedy for his new series that takes viewers inside celebrity homes for an in-depth interview and conversation. Brady will be kicking off the debut episode of In the Room, airing Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 8:00 p.m. ET on E! Network. The episode will later be available to watch on its website after its premiere.

During the rare sit-down with Brady, Kennedy will talk to the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback about his career, being a better father, and how his wife and mother would prefer if he retires. The duo covers the entire gamut of topics, and Kennedy even gets in a workout at the TB12 facility.

.@TomBrady hasn’t done a sit-down interview since he did one with Oprah in 2018, but @JasonKennedy1 had the chance to chat with the Super Bowl champ about football, fatherhood and the people who have shaped him! pic.twitter.com/7oZO4dgru8 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 4, 2019

As Kennedy explained during an appearance on Today, the workouts don’t particularly involve dumbbells or other weightlifting equipment. Instead, Brady and his trainers focus on using resistance bands to build pliability. The host of In the Room was still fairly sore after doing pushups with the bands stretched across his back.

Of course, football and working out will not be the primary focus of this debut episode of In the Room. Kennedy will also talk to Brady about what he is teaching his children and how winning multiple Super Bowls has put him under the microscope.

“As a skilled interviewer with deep-rooted relationships in the entertainment industry, we’re excited to have Jason Kennedy continue in this role as host of E!’s new series ‘In the Room,’” Tammy Filler, Executive Vice President & Editor-In-Chief, E! News, said in a statement. “With a well-respected journalist like Jason at the helm, this show will fill a void in the marketplace giving an unfiltered in-depth look into celebrities’ lives that viewers can’t get anywhere else.”

The full series will not technically start until 2020, but E! will be airing several specials to provide a glimpse into Kennedy’s interview style and the level of guests that he will be meeting with.

Photo Credit: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty