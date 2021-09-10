Watch: Tom Brady Yells at Buccaneers Coach, Calls His Own Play During Season Opener

Tom Brady has been playing in the NFL for so long, he can be a head coach. During the season opener Thursday night between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys, Brady is seen yelling at offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, saying “no.” Brady apparently didn’t like the play Leftfwich called, leading him to call his own play.

This happened late in the fourth quarter when the Buccaneers were down by one. Brady’s apparent play call led to a big pass completion to Chris Godwin, leading into the game-winning field goal by Ryan Succop. It was one of the many big plays Brady made in the game, which was his 300th career NFL start.

https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1436177395887837186?s=20

“The margin of error is thin in the NFL and, one or two plays, that’s the way the game is,” said Brady, who threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns, per the team’s official website. “Fortunately we found a way to win. I’m really happy Ryan and the field goal team made that really clutch kick at the end, that was great to see. Special teams were just awesome tonight. As a team, we all know that we’ve got to get back to work and try to improve.”

Brady was happy to get the win, but he knows the team has a lot of work to do in order to repeat as champions. “We won, it’s great, but we know that it was far from perfect and we have to get back to work and clean a lot of stuff up,” he said. Leftwich was hired to be the Buccaneers offensive coordinator in 2019 after spending two seasons as an assistant coach for the Arizona Cardinals. In August, Leftwich said he’s learning with Brady since he’s been playing in the league since 2000.

https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1436175277797822465?s=20

“Just how he sees the game,” Leftwich said about what he’s learned about Brady, per Bucs Wire. “From Day 1, I just want to see it how he sees it. We all know how good Tom is, but I tell you, you can’t call plays to guys until you know him – you’ve got to know them. It took us some time for me to know him, to figure him out, to know what he would wants to do on paper and know what he is going to do on the grass. It’s two different things. We needed that time on task – me and him. It just trying to get as many reps as we can.”