Tom Brady Opens up About 'Pretty Serious' Offseason Knee Surgery

Tom Brady should be ready to go when the 2021 NFL season kicks off in September. However, the knee surgery he had recently is something that needed to happen in order to have another successful year. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently appeared on Hodinkee Radio and talked about his "pretty serious" offseason knee surgery.

"Yes, you are going to see me on the football field next year," Brady said who led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in February, per Fox News. "I had pretty serious knee surgery this offseason, which is the first surgery I’ve had in about 12 years. So I was really interested to see how it was going to go because last year just took a lot. Every week, I was kind of tending to my knee and I thought, ‘I’d love to see a season, what it looks like when I can really focus on some other strength stuff that I want to do, some other technique stuff where I’m not just focused on protecting my knee all the time.’"

Brady's last surgery, as he mentioned was in 2008 when he tore his ACL and missed the entire year. That was when Brady was with the New England Patriots, and it was the second time he missed the postseason as a starting quarterback. The first was in 2002 when the Patriots went 9-7.

Brady is expected to start throwing soon, which is something he has done all offseason. "The season went pretty long, into February," Brady stated. "So it’s just now I’m starting to feel like the offseason’s happening, and I’m going to blink my eyes and the offseason’s going to be over. And I don’t think I’ve created this vision in terms of what I’m excited about. Like, I don’t really think I’ve created this space in my life for things outside of football to really take over that level of excitement. I still feel like throwing the football is what I love to do."

Brady joined the Buccaneers in March 2020 after spending the last 20 years with the Patriots. He led the team to an 11-5 record in the regular season and helped the team win three road playoff games before winning the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs in their home stadium.