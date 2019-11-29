Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Expresses ‘Gratitude’ in Thanksgiving Photo, and Fans Weigh in on the Message

Gisele Bundchen, the wife of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, has a lot to be thankful for and to show her appreciation for everything she has in her life, she shared a message to fans about “gratitude” and how it can help one in challenging situations. On Thanksgiving Day, Bundchen published an Instagram post of her atop mountains alongside the message.

“Gratitude has the power to shift energy and to bring positivity into every situation. It helps us realize that even the challenges we go through are here to help us grow. I open my heart to connect with gratitude everyday,” she wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

That led to a number of fans discussing the post in Bundchen’s comments section. Her biggest fan, Brady, showed love the supermodel with four heart emojis. A number of fans also left heart emojis, while one fan agreed with the message, writing “Yes, I love that”

Another fan was all about the message, writing, “Beautiful I love you!!!!!”

Meanwhile, another fan had just one thing to say to the entire family, adding: “Wishing you and your family a Thanksgiving overflowing with peace, love and laughter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Nov 28, 2019 at 6:02am PST

Bundchen also shared the message on Twitter and got more responses from fans.

“Some people have to learn gratitude. Others have to learn to breathe others simply learn and others give to those in need,” another Twitter user said.

Bundchen and Brady have been married for 10 years and the six-time Super Bowl Champion recently discussed their relationship.

“The last couple years, it’s been really great for me to spend the offseason with them and, you know, really fill up that bucket and give them the time, love, and support that they need,” Brady said in late July. “You know, because when I’m here doing my thing, my wife’s gotta hold down the fort, and she has put a lot on hold over the years to support my dreams.”

“And I feel like it’s my responsibility as a husband to do the same for her. She’s happy when I get back to football because she knows how happy I am. It was a great offseason, but now it’s time for football, and I think everyone in our family is prepared for that.”

Along with the marriage, Brady and Bundchen have two children together. So whenever Brady retires, he will have more time to spend with his family.