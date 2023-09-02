Tom Brady Trolls NFL Legends About Unretirement in New Commercial

Tom Brady is having some fun with NFL legends in his latest commercial. The 46-year-old former quarterback is in a new Frito-Lay commercial to celebrate NFL kickoff with the "Untrirement" campaign. Brady is seen at the end of the commercial with Julian Edelman, and they are calling out Dan Marino, Randy Moss, Jerry Rice and Emmitt Smith for coming out of retirement.

The commercial shows the four legends returning to their respective teams for one final run. And while they have some skills, it's clear they are not ready for today's NFL as Marino is seen wearing glasses to read plays, Smith is sleeping on the bench, Moss injuring his hand after catching a pass, and Rice asking a vendor for a senior discount. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen also appears in the commercial to have some fun with Marino.

"Our brands are synonymous with the gameday experience," Greg Lyons, chief marketing officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America said in a statement. "Gameday is about enjoying friends, family and football – getting lost in the excitement and those moments when the pop of a can or the first crunch of a chip is heard. So, for the kickoff of the 2023 season, we're amplifying that excitement even more by bringing together an iconic lineup of talent, snacks, and beverages that only PepsiCo can deliver."

"The kickoff to football season fuels the anticipation fans experience when they're about to see their favorite players on the field after months away," Brett O'Brien, chief marketing officer of Frito-Lay North America, said. "With this campaign, we're taking that excitement one step further by playing into the trend of unretirement and bringing back players fans wouldn't expect to see on the field again."

Brady originally retired from the NFL in February 2022. However, the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his unretirement the following month and played one more season before retiring for good this past February. When Brady returned after his first retirement, he said, "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."