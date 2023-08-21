Tom Brady Teases NFL Return in Shirtless Instagram Photo

The 2023 NFL regular season will start in less than a month, and Tom Brady seems to miss being on the field. The retired NFL quarterback shared a post on his Instagram Story on Saturday which shows him shirtless. And in the caption, Brady teased the idea of possibly finding a team to take part in training camp.

"Side effects of [TB12 Sports] protein … mid august rolls around and you start thinking about finding a training camp to show up to," Brady wrote in the caption of the photo that included two laughing emojis, per PEOPLE. While Brady looks like he could make a comeback, the 46-year-old made it clear in February that he is retiring for good.

"I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record, and let you guys know first," Brady said in his retirement video. "It won't be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so. I ... really thank you guys ... so much. To every single one of you, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

Brady retired from the NFL after playing for the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2019 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020 to 2022. In his 23 seasons, Brady has won the NFL MVP award three times, the Super Bowl MVP award five times and has won seven Super Bowl titles. Brady is a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Shortly after his announcement, Brady spoke to Colin Cowherd about the chances of returning to the league."I think for me I know in my heart how I feel.," Brady said, per Fox Sports Radio. "I've put it out on the field for 23 years and I'm super proud of what's been accomplished. I wanted to keep last week really short and sweet. I feel like I've given a lot, I've gained a lot, I've learned a lot, and life is about exciting things ahead too. I think when one door closes like football has for me for 32 years of my life, I look forward to what's ahead."