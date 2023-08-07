Tom Brady Becomes Owner of Professional Soccer Club

Tom Brady just became an owner of another professional sports team. This past weekend, the soccer club Birmingham City announced that the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has entered a partnership with owners Knighthead Capital Management LLC, and he will become chairman of the advisory board. Brady will "apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the club, including working alongside the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programs," according to a statement from the team.

"So here's the deal, I'm officially coming on board at Birmingham City Football Club," Brady said in a video posted to Instagram, per ESPN. "And maybe you're asking what do you know about English football, Tom? Well, let's just say I've got a lot to learn. But I do know a few things about winning, and I think they may translate pretty well. I know success starts with the work put in when the world isn't watching. I know a team is nothing without the city that shows up and stands behind it. Most importantly, I know I like being the underdog. The road's been long for Birmingham, but these fans have never stopped believing. I'll see you at St Andrew's soon. It's time to get to work."

Birmingham City currently competes in the EFL Championship, the second tier of football in England. New ownership took over in May, and Brady is one of the new members who are looking to help turn things around.

"Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world class," Tom Wagner, Birmingham City's chairman of the board said in a statement. "Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise. As Chair of the Advisory Board, Tom will have a direct impact on the Club. The Men's, Women's, and Academy teams are going to benefit from the knowledge. The goal that Tom has committed to own is to make Birmingham City a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football." The news of Brady becoming a minority owner of Birmingham City comes after he joined the ownership team of the Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL and the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA.