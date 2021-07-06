Tom Brady Trolls Aaron Rodgers About Packers Drama

✖

Tom Brady trolled Aaron Rodgers over the issues he has with the Green Bay Packers. Before their charity golf event Tuesday evening, Brady and Rodgers took part in a Jeopardy!-style quiz game. The host asked Brady: " "He is an NBA owner, a self-taught guitarist and has guest-starred in both The Office and Game of Thrones."

“He’s unhappy with his boss and has no options,” Brady said. “Who is Aaron Rodgers? Brady got the answer right as Rodgers is a part-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks and has appeared on The Office and Game of Thrones. However, Rodgers had to say something to Brady for the "boss" comment.

“That’s a projection, Tom. I never said I’m unhappy with my boss," Rodgers noted. Brady then responded, "I said it, not you." Rodgers is right in the sense that he never said he's unhappy with his boss. It was reported that Rodgers told people in the Packers organization he wasn't returning to the team because he is disgruntled with the front office. However, Rodgers doesn't have a problem with his head coach Matt LaFleur as the frustration is likely directed towards general manager Brian Gutekunst.

As for having no options, Rodgers didn't say about that to Brady, which could mean he has a couple of options. Rodgers could report to training camp and play with the Packers in 2021. Or Rodgers could sit out and not play at all this year. At this point, there's no telling what Rodgers will do as he hasn't reported to any of the team's offseason workouts, including the team's mandatory minicamp.

Rodgers talked about the one thing he was focused on this offseason. "I'm very thankful for the opportunity to work on my mental health," Rodgers said. "I haven't dealt with bouts of depression or anything, that I think for whatever reason, are OK to talk about if you're talking about mental health. I've just really been trying to think about what puts me in the best frame of mind. What habits can I form that allow me to feel most in my body, most present, happiest? And that's what I've been doing."