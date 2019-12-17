Watch: Tom Brady Tries to Hype up Patriots Fans After Breaking Team’s Losing Streak

Following important victories during the 2019 season, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has posted a brief video on Instagram to fire up his fans and provide some highlights. The last two weeks have been without videos after losses to the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. With a win against the Bengals on Sunday, however, Brady is back on social media and looking to fire up his fans.

The veteran quarterback posted a video on Monday morning, expressing gratitude about winning on the road. The Bengals are only a one-win team and continue to be so after Sunday’s loss, but Brady wasn’t taking anything for granted. He wanted to celebrate the victory while simultaneously setting the stage for Saturday’s divisional battle.

“It was great to win yesterday,” Brady said. “Now we gotta win at home. Finish strong. [It’s] coming quick. Short week. We’ll see you Saturday.”

The short week is owed to the revamped NFL schedule that is used during the final two weeks of the year. With college football action over until the holiday season bowl games, the league is free to put games on Saturdays.

The Patriots will be featured in one of three games in this early schedule, and they will be facing off with a division rival in the Buffalo Bills. Both teams are in contention for prime playoff spots, and the outcome of this battle will determine the AFC East. However, Buffalo can only win the division if they defeat the New England Patriots and then win in the final week while Brady and his teammates lose out.

If Brady’s video on Instagram is any indication, he will be looking to avoid this outcome if at all possible. He wants a bye week during the playoffs to get everyone on the team healthy, and he wants to hit the postseason on a winning streak instead of backing into January.

Winning throughout the playoffs and securing a spot in Super Bowl LIV isn’t guaranteed for the 42-year-old quarterback, but he is on a mission to win a seventh Lombardi Trophy in his long career. Of course, he will need support from the fans, and he is hoping that the hype video will provide this boost when it is most needed.

