See Tom Brady ‘Support’ Ohio State After Losing a Bet With His Teammates

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is learning that it’s often difficult to watch your favorite team lose in a rivalry game. This recently became an issue when his Michigan Wolverines lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Brady was tasked with helping his Patriots teammates spell out O-H-I-O, most likely due to a locker room bet.

As a photo on Twitter showed, Brady was the H in the lineup while Nate Ebner was the first O and linebacker John Simon was the second. Rookie Chase Winovich, who also attended the University of Michigan, was the I. Neither he or Brady looked to be particularly happy about their alma mater losing once again in this rivalry game.

Interestingly enough, this isn’t the first time that Brady has been forced to do something as part of the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry game. He once had to wear linebacker Mike Vrabel’s college jersey during a practice session after the Buckeyes won.

In the NFL, it’s a common occurrence to see players forced to represent the rival of their alma mater after a big rivalry game. Whether it’s a Clemson graduate wearing a South Carolina jersey or someone from Florida State doing the Gators chomp, Twitter is usually full of top players holding up their end of a bargain.

While Brady certainly has pride in his school and is happy that he attended the University of Michigan, he has been on the losing end of this friendly team wagers in the past. Since 2000, the Wolverines have only won three games against the Buckeyes. Although a fourth was vacated due to sanctions against Ohio State University.

If the Patriots quarterback made a friendly wager with his teammates for every season that he has been in the league, this would mean that he has only been on the winning side three times. 17 of his seasons would have resulted in him wearing Ohio State gear.

In his career, Brady went 3-1 against Ohio State while setting the stage for his eventual entry into the NFL via the draft. Winovich, on the other hand, never once defeated the Buckeyes. He went 0-4 against Ohio State during his Michigan tenure. The worst of these losses was a 62-39 blowout in 2018 with a College Football Playoff spot on the line.

After joining the Patriots via the 2019 NFL Draft, Winovich likely believed that the losing streak was behind him. That wasn’t the case after he was forced to spell out Ohio with Brady.

Photo Credit: Amy Lemus/NurPhoto/Getty