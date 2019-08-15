Tom Brady Steps Away From Practice to Take Photo With Super-Fan With Disability

Tom Brady continues to do Tom Brady things before the start of the 2019 season. While in Nashville, Tennessee for a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans, a super-fan with a disability along with his family came up to Brady and asked to take a photo with him as well as Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Brady was more than happy to take the photo with the fan, and not only that, he signed his wheelchair.

After all the trash talk between Mike Vrabel and @TomBrady this is what really matters. 🐐 move signing the bumper pic.twitter.com/He0wXVB5iX — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) August 15, 2019

So it’s safe to say the fan had a great day at training camp. And for Brady, it’s been a great year for the future Hall of Famer and it started in February when led the Patriots to a sixth Super Bowl win. There have been rumors about him retiring from the NFL since he doesn’t have anything to prove, but the 42-year old quarterback is healthy and he’s having too much fun.

“I’ve said that for a long time,” Brady told ESPN in January of his “zero” percent chance of retiring, ahead of his sixth Super Bowl victory (via the Washington Post). “I feel like I’m asked that a lot, and I feel like I repeat the same answer. But no one believes me.”

“I’ve set a goal for myself at 45,” Brady said. “Like I said before, it’s very hard to make it that far. I know how hard it was this year and the commitment it takes and hopefully, I’ve learned from some of the things that happened this year to be better next year, but every year’s tough.”

Recently, Brady put his $39.5 million home up for sale and the retirement question came up again. He recently made an appearance on the WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show and he said don’t read too much into the house being up for sale.

“I certainly hope not. You shouldn’t read into anything,” he said according to NFL.com. “It takes a long time to sell a house. I don’t know if you guys know, my house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelves in a couple of weeks. I think I am at a point in my life where there are a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very busy professional life, I have a very busy personal life and any decision that is made has to consider everything.”

Brady’s six Super Bowl victories are the most by a starting quarterback in NFL history. He also has won the MVP award three times and has won the Super Bowl MVP award four times.