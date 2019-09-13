Tom Brady Shoves Towels Down Linemen’s Pants to Avoid Sweaty Butts

Tom Brady does whatever he can to win every year and one of the many reasons he’s been playing at a high level for a long time is for what he does with his offensive linemen and towels. According to a story from The Athletic, Brady does not like touching sweaty butts from centers. So because of that, he shoves towels down the center’s pants, so he won’t have to worry about sticking his hands under a 300-pound player who could be sweating in an uncomfortable area.

Shoving a towel down in that area is the only reasonable thing Brady can do because centers can’t stop sweating in the region no matter how hard they try not to. However, Brady’s teammate David Andrews tells a story about how he tried to stop sweating, so he wouldn’t have to have towels in his pants.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have actually tried to train my body not to sweat,” Andrews said, who has been Brady’s center in the past four seasons, but is on the injured reserve this year per CBS Sports. “So, I would sit in the sauna and just try not to [sweat]. “It didn’t work.”

Former Patriots center Dan Connolly talked about the time Brady showed a towel down his pants, and it was not a comfortable experience.

“He literally stood behind me, took his hand, and stuck the towel down my pants,” he said. “I walked around that game, feeling like I was carrying a loaded diaper the entire time. It was the most uncomfortable thing, but he was so crazy about not getting his hands wet that he would stuff s— down our pants.”

In some understanding, it would make sense why Brady would do it as he would want to keep his hands dry, but it is all about having a competitive edge for the star quarterback and his team, which is why the organization has been successful since 2001.

Brady is considered by many as the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL. Along with helping the Patriots win six Super Bowls, he has won the Super Bowl MVP award four times and he’s a three-time MVP winner. He has been named to the All-Pro team five times, the Pro Bowl 14 times and he’s a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team. For his career, Brady has thrown for over 70,000 yards and 500 touchdowns.