Tom Brady to Sell His Cadillac Escalade for $300K

✖

Tom Brady is parting ways with one of his favorite rides. It was recently announced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is selling his 2017 Cadillac Escalade for $300,000, which is a modified EXV edition. One of the biggest differences in Brady's Escalade is it's bigger than normal SUVs. Beck Automotive Design stretched the car by 20 inches and extended the rear doors by 10 inches. The roof was raised by five, inches, so there's plenty of room for two families.

"Parting ways with my Becker ESV won't be easy," Brady said via the Robb Report. "From day one it became my sanctuary from the outside noise. I took pride in picking out all the customizations of the ESV; from the trim of the seats to the color of the rug. With such limited time in my busy schedule the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my play book, make phone calls and be with my family. Immediately my productivity went up and my stress came down. I hope the next owner will take great care of her; she will always be a part of the Brady family." Brady didn't reveal why he's selling the Escalade or if he was getting a new car.

This is Tom Brady's stretched Becker Cadilac Escalade ESV. The bespoke wheels were upgraded big time, it's now 20 feet long, the rear doors were lengthened by 10 inches, and even the roof was raised. pic.twitter.com/nh35U6DqBQ — Billionnaires conversation💰 (@superfly_rich) May 26, 2020

Brady selling his SUV comes a couple of months after parting ways with the New England Patriots for the Bucs. It was a surprise to see Brady leave a place he called home for 20 years, but he accomplished everything he wanted to with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowls, being named Super Bowl MVP four times and a three-time winner of the MVP award. However, with his career winding down, he wanted a new challenge.

In March, Brady explained to reporters what made him attracted to Tampa Bay. "There were a lot of things that really were intriguing to me about the organization – the players, and the coaches, and the willingness of everyone to try to accomplish the goal of what playing football is, which is to win," he said. "I'm going to try to do everything I can in my position and what I’m responsible for to make that happen." The good news for Brady is the Bucs were able to add a familiar player to the roster as they traded for Rob Gronkowski. After announcing his retirement after the 2018 season, Gronk is back and he and Brady will look to lead the Bucs their first Super Bowl win in 18 years.