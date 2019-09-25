Tom Brady Moves to Second Place on NFL’s All-Time Touchdown Passes List

Tom Brady continues to re-write the history books. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback threw two touchdown passes in the New England Patriots 30-14 win over the New York Jets on Sunday and Brady now has 524 career touchdown passes he has passed New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees on the list for second place and he only needs to throw 16 more touchdown passes to pass Peyton Manning for the No. 1. spot, which he should do this season if he can stay healthy.

With Brees injured and Manning retired, it’s possible Brady could not only be the all-time leader in touchdown passes, but he could also hold on to that title for a very long time. He shows no signs of slowing down. During the offseason, Brady had Patriots fan scared as he listed his Massachusetts home for sale. However, Brady shot down the rumors he was retiring due to that decision.

“I certainly hope not. You shouldn’t read into anything,” he said according to NFL.com. “It takes a long time to sell a house. I don’t know if you guys know, my house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelves in a couple of weeks. I think I am at a point in my life where there are a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very busy professional life, I have a very busy personal life and any decision that is made has to consider everything.

“I am certainly at a place — we have been at the same place for a long time and I love playing for the Patriots. I have such a great relationship with Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick and our team. We’ll worry about that when that happens. This isn’t the time to worry about it.”

Brady does not have Antonio Brown anymore, but he hasn’t and will not miss a beat because he knows how to make players around him better. So far this season, Brady has thrown for 911 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions through three games. And because of his play, the Patriots are one of the few teams who are still undefeated in the NFL.

Along with throwing 524 touchdown passes, Brady has also thrown for over 71,000 yards. That is one of the many reasons why experts call him the GOAT.