Tom Brady Reveals What He Would Trade for Perfect 2007 Season

✖

Tom Brady has played in 10 Super Bowls, won seven of them and has been named Super Bowl MVP five times. However, he's willing to give some of that up to have one big thing before he calls it a career. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently appeared on NFL's Draft-a-Thon fundraiser and talked about the 2007 season where he led the New England Patriots to an undefeated regular season but lost the New York Giants in the Super Bowl. NFL great Shannon Sharpe asked Brady if he would trade two Super Bowl wins for the perfect season.

"I would," Brady said per Pro Football Talk. This is not a surprise considering Brady has talked about the game over the years. Eli Manning was the quarterback for the Giants in the Super Bowl, and when talking to the New York Post earlier this year, Manning said Brady still brings it up whenever they talk to each other.

“It’s one of those things, it’s not something I ever say or ever think a lot about,’’ Manning said. “I’ve been around Tom numerous times, and I’ve never brought up a Super Bowl or our games versus them. He actually brings it up. It still bothers him a little bit, especially the ’07 one when they had the chance to go down as the greatest team of all time.” Manning was named Super Bowl MVP, but the interesting thing is he was able to beat Brady and the Patriots again in the Super Bowl four years later. Manning was named MVP of that Super Bowl game also. But as much as Brady would love to have the undefeated season, many, if not all NFL players would love to have seven Super Bowl rings.

I think it's going to be hard to walk away whenever I decide to walk away because it's been a huge part of my life for a long time," Brady told reporters during Super Bowl Opening night earlier this year "I love thinking about it. Football, to me, is much more than just a sport. There's the physical element, there's the mental approach – how you're going to get the job done – and there's the emotional part. All of those things I've found ways to evolve at different times so that I could maximize my potential."