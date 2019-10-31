Tom Brady Reveals ‘Star Wars’ Stormtrooper Halloween Costume

Tom Brady is not sure where he will be in 2020. But when it comes to Halloween, the New England Patriots quarterback has joined the dark side. On Thursday, Brady posted an Instagram photo of him decked out in a stormtrooper uniform from the movie franchise Star Wars. And in the caption, Brady wrote, “Thursday Practice Notes: Brady (QB) – Did Not Practice – Refused to take off stormtrooper helmet.”

Brady’s fans loved the post and they showed it in the comments section. One fan wrote, “You should (have) been Vader and bill should be Emperor Palpatine.” Another fan wrote, “Put that little gun away Tommy you already have a Cannon!”

The comments continued with fans praising Brady. One fan wrote, “This should be the GOATs helmet on game days!” Another fan wrote, “May the force be with you, Tom.” And one fan was surprised Brady dressed up as the fan said, “Honesty you could just go as yourself just a normal GOAT.”

So it looks like Brady is enjoying his Halloween. But he may not look forward to the rest of the week if he can’t play on Sunday. The Patriots’ first injury report for Week Nine was released on Wednesday and it was revealed that Brady has a shoulder injury. He did practice on a limited basis so the team will keep a close eye on him for the rest of the week.

And as far as his future goes, Brady has said he’s only worried about 2019 and he will get to 2020 when it gets here. But before he said that, Brady admitted to being uncertain about his future with the Patriots since his contract expires after this season.

“That is the great part for me — I don’t know,” Brady said when he was on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show last week. “I think that has been a unique situation that I have been in because I think when you commit to a team for a certain amount of years, you kinda feel like (there is) the responsibility to always fulfill the contract. For me, it’s been good because I am just taking it day by day and I am enjoying what I have. I don’t know what the future holds and the great part is for me, football at this point is all borrowed time.