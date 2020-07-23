Tom Brady Reports to Buccaneers Training Camp to Get Coronavirus Test

✖

Tom Brady has had made it to camp. On Thursday morning, the former New England Patriots quarterback arrived at Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp, and it was the first time he's been at the team's facility since signing a two-year contract with the team in March. All NFL quarterbacks reported the camp on Thursday to get coronavirus testing done, and ABC's Kyle Burger took footage of Brady putting on a mask and going inside the testing trailer.

While Brady is at camp, he's not going to be doing to much work as the first days of players reporting are simply taking COVID-19 tests, according to NFL.com. Brady will take another test in three days. It takes two negative tests before a player can be cleared for other activities at the team facility such as taking a physical. Brady reported the camp one day after he sent a message to NFL players about making sure they got answers from the league about preparing for the 2020 season.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Tom Brady arrives for the first time at the #Bucs training facility. You can see him putting on a mask and going inside the testing trailer. pic.twitter.com/Mc3a6XDGg3 — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) July 23, 2020

"There are more questions than answers, but we must have faith in our [NFLPA] leaders, both players and staff, to get the game and the business of football in the right place," Brady wrote on Twitter. "Let's stay unified & demand necessary answers from the [NFL] as partners. We’re all in this together." Brady's message comes a few days after other players such as Russell Wilson, Drew Brees and J.J. Watt went to social media and asked the NFL for answers about training camp and the regular season. The league is still discussing plans for the season, which includes not having any preseason games and reducing the training camp rosters from 90 to 80 players for each team.

Brady didn't expect to go through all this when he signed with the Bucs. After spending 20 years with the Patriots, Brady is looking to have success with a different team before his career comes to an end. He comes to Tampa with a large resume, leading the Patriots to nine Super Bowls while winning six of them and being named Super Bowl MVP four times.