Tom Brady Reacts to Rumors of Antonio Brown Re-Signing With Patriots

Rumors have been swirling about the New England Patriots possibly re-signing Antonio Brown after releasing him in September. But what does Tom Brady think about a possible reunion with the former All-Pro receiver? He recently talked to Jim Gray of Westwood One Radio and he said when it comes to signing or re-signing players, he leaves up to the people in the front office.

“I don’t think those decisions honestly are up to me,” he said per WEEI Radio in Boston. “They are not up to me when we cut players, or sign players. I think the people in the personnel department decide those things. My job is to play quarterback and that is what I am trying to do as well as I possibly can.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Patriots were “kicking the tires” on Brown and they were having internal discussions about bringing him back. However, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported on Friday the Patriots are not re-signing the veteran receiver.

The rumors started when Brown sent an apology to owner Robert Kraft via Instagram and Twitter. Brown wrote, “Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama! Thank you sincerely, AB.”

Based on the way the Patriots offense has looked the last few weeks, they could use him. While the team has scored 30 or more points in six of its 10 games, the last two games have been an issue, scoring only 20 points in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens two weeks ago and 17 points in a win against the Eagles last week. Brady has been frustrated with the offense lately, but he’s confident the team can get things going against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

“Yeah, I’m doing good. Good couple of days of practice,” he said. “The football season is dealing with lots of different emotions. You deal with the physical part, the mental part, and the emotional part is very important as well. I always want us to go out and play great. Sometimes when we don’t, it’s frustrating. But, that is football season.

“Fortunately, we get to go out there on Sunday and try and go against one of the best teams in the NFL and find some rhythm on offense and score some points. I think that will make all of us very happy.”

Brown only played one game for the Patriots, catching four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown in a 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week Two. He was cut by the team the following week due to sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations.