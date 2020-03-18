Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Bundchen Bids Farewell to New England With Emotional Photos

Gisele Bundchen is officially saying goodbye to New England after her husband, Tom Brady, was confirmed to have signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 years with the New England Patriots. On Wednesday, March 18, Bundchen shared a series of photos of herself, Brady, their kids and the changing seasons of Boston along with a caption reflecting on her time living in the Northeast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Mar 18, 2020 at 8:28am PDT

“What a ride the last decade has been,” the model wrote. “Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories. Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime. I’ll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years,” she concluded. “We will miss you!”

Bundchen and Brady share son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, 7, and Brady is also dad to 12-year-old son John from a previous relationship. Bundchen’s slideshow began with a photo of the Lessons author pregnant and included snaps of Brady with his sons, the three kids in their dad’s jersey, Bundchen giving her husband a kiss on the cheek while dressed in heavy coats and TB12 hats and Bundchen cheering on the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Her post concluded with a drawing of the family, all five of whom were wearing Brady jerseys.

Brady confirmed his exit from the Patriots on Tuesday in a pair of Instagram posts, thanking “all of the incredible fans and Patriots supporters.”

“I don’t know what my football future holds, but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and my career,” he wrote. “Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for out incredible TEAM experiences.”

Soon after the 42-year-old shared his posts, the NFL tweeted that Brady “has an agreement in principle to join the Buccaneers” for around $30 million per year. Brady was originally drafted by the Patriots in 2020 and has won six Super Bowls with the team, the most of any player in NFL history.

Photo Credit: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18