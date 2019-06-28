Tom Brady Posts ‘Spoiler Alert’ Photo With Peyton Manning, and Fans Lock in on Their Suits

Tom Brady recently posted a “spoiler alert” photo with Peyton Manning, and fans are locking in on their suits. The two superstar NFL quarterbacks are looking sharp, with Brady sporting a grey coat with a white shirt and black and white tie. Manning, on the other hand, is donning a bright blue coast with a pink-stripe design and a salmon-colored tie.

In the photo’s caption, Brady joked, “Spoiler alert… we were friends this whole time. Always great to see you Peyton!”

Many of the pair’s fans and followers have since commented on the post, and they have thoughts about the athlete’s looks.

“Payton (sic) out here looking like a 70’s used car salesman,” one person quipped

“No friend would let a friend wear that striped jacket,” another person commented, while someone else wrote “Your suit > Peyton’s.”

“Brady looking like Kevin Bacon,” one other fan said.

A number of celebrities have also commented on the post, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joking: “If you two had just a little more drive and ambition, it’s crazy to think what you could’ve become.”

“Well this changes everything,” comedian Kevin Hart exclaimed.

“We love a good plot twist…” Avengers: Endgame director’s The Russo Brothers added.

Fashion is something close to Brady’s heart, as he has been known to work with clothing and accessory brands as both a spokesman and a model.

This has been a big year for Brady, as in February he led his team, the New England Patriots to a Super Bowl victory against the Los Angeles Rams.

The win marked a sixth for the Patriots, which ties them with the Pittsburgh Steelers for securing the most Super Bowl championships.

Many thought there was a chance that Brady would retire after the win, but he made it clear that he was coming back stronger and more determined.