Tom Brady Opens up About Retiring From NFL

✖

Tom Brady is showing no signs of slowing down after winning his seventh Super Bowl earlier this year. And if it was up to him, he would continue to play until he was physically unable to give everything he has. The 43-year-old quarterback recently appeared on Hodinkee Radio and opened up about what life will be like when he finally calls it a career.

"I have a lot to give," Brady said on Hodinkee Radio, which is a wristwatch outlet that he is invested in, per Fox News. "I think there’s a lot of time and energy still focused on being a great quarterback, that when that’s done, although I’m a little fearful of it ending, I am open to the belief that there will be a lot of opportunities for me to do things that I haven’t had a chance to do that I really think I can help a lot of people."

Brady recently signed a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and could be with the team until he's 45 years old. In 2020, Brady finished the season with 4,633 passing yards and 40 touchdowns to help the Buccaneers earn an 11-5 record. He then led the team to three consecutive road playoff wins before winning the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

"I wasn’t born a prodigy, like a two-year-old the world bestowed greatness on," Brady added. "I had a process I went through. I had a lot of normal moments in my life to kind of create a baseline against… I have a lot of things that are relatable to a lot of people, just based on my experience in my life. So I feel like I’m pretty grounded in that sense."

Brady went on to say "I think I’m just hanging on to those last moments where I still feel like I have the competitive desire to train hard and put my team in a position to succeed. I took on a big challenge going to Tampa, I don’t think the final story has been written yet." The good news for Brady is he will have every starter from last year back for the 2021 season. Teams will be going after them since they are the Super Bowl Champions, but based on what we've seen from Brady in the last 20 years, he's ready to take on all challengers.