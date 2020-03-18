New England Patriots Fans Go Ballistic After Tom Brady Announces Departure From Team

Tom Brady made it official in terms of his status with the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the four-time Super Bowl MVP announced he’s leaving the Patriots after being with the team for 20 years. Brady wrote a long note and he thanked the team, fans and community for their support. As for where he will play in 2020, Brady has yet to make a decision, but there are a few teams interested in the future Hall of Famer.

Brady was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round back in 2000. He started his career as a backup QB for Drew Bledsoe before he suffered an injury during the 2001 season. Brady took over and his dominance began as he led the team to a Super Bowl win that year. He would go on to lead the Pats to Super Bowl victories during the 2003 and 2004 seasons and he would only get better as the years passed by. Brady was able to earn Super Bowl victories again in 2014, 2016 and 2018, and he has more Super Bowl rings than any other player in NFL history.

The question is how are Patriots fans taking the news? Scroll down to find out.

Can’t be Real

My brain can’t compute the Tom Brady news. I am broken inside and refuse to believe this is real. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) March 17, 2020

Jared Carrabis of Barstool Sports can’t process the fact Brady will no longer be a member of the Patriots. How he’s feeling is how most Patriots fans are feeling now because of what Brady has done during his time in New England.

St. Patrick’s Day

Tom Brady left the Pats on St. Pats Day — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) March 17, 2020

NBA reporter Tom Habestroth points out Brady made the announcement on St. Patrick’s Day. It’s unclear if Brady meant to make the announcement on the holiday because with free agency starting on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary QB just wanted to put the speculation to rest.

Final Runout

Hard to believe we won’t see this ever again. @TomBrady’s final runout as a member of the #Patriots pic.twitter.com/M69xAnjIfp — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) March 17, 2020

This fan shared a video of Brady in his final game with the Patriots. Because he’s still able to play at a high level, fans figured he was going to retire as a Patriot. However, Brady might want another challenge before he calls it a career.

Just Hurts

I’ve been watching Tom Brady play quarterback for the Patriots since I was six years old. I don’t feel I’m being dramatic when I say seeing him every fall as been one of the biggest constants throughout my life.



This hurts. It really does. — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) March 17, 2020

This fan has been watching Brady as the Pats QB since he was young and no longer being part of the team is not an easy pill to swallow. What’s going to be really strange is seeing Brady in another uniform because nobody thought that was going to happen.

For the Kids

My favorite line so far on the sadness of #TomBrady leaving the @Patriots: “Couldn’t they have stayed together two more years for the sake of the kids?”

It was a heck of a run. — EJ Dionne (@EJDionne) March 17, 2020

This fan wanted Brady to stay so his kids could continue to live in New England. But in all seriousness, Brady had an unprecedented run and it’s going to be hard for any player to match what he has done so far.

Lighting in a Bottle

Remember how elated you were when your favorite team caught lightning in a bottle for that one game, or for that playoff run leading up to a big win?



Now imagine having that same feeling last for 2 decades. That’s what it was like watching Tom Brady on the Patriots. — Patriots 7th Ring (@Patriots7thRing) March 17, 2020

What Brady established in New England is what NFL teams thrive for. It’s one thing to go on a run and win a Super Bowl, but Brady led the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances in his 20 seasons, winning six of them. There are teams that are still looking to reach their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Brady to Robert Kraft

Tom Brady to Robert Kraft



pic.twitter.com/3ryPNdBteB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 17, 2020

Patriots owner Robert Kraft wanted Brady to return to New England, but now that’s not going to happen. Obviously, Brady didn’t hit Kraft with this move, but it’s safe to say Kraft is not very happy right now.