Tom Brady Named Greatest Athlete of All Time, According to Study

Tom Brady is not only considered the GOAT in the NFL, but he is now looked is the greatest athlete of all time, regardless of the sports. BetOnline.ag recently released a GOAT map by gathering geotagged Twitter data during the salt week. More than 30,000 tweets were geo-tracked, including hashtags and direct keyword phrases about which athletes are the best or greatest ever. The findings discovered Brady has support in 20 states including Florida. Brady currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Behind Brady is Michael Jordan and Lebron James. Both NBA legends were considered GOATs in 11 states. Tennis star Serena Willams came in fourth as he got support from four states. And four NFL players got support from one state each - Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Montana and John Elway.

(Photo: BetOnline.ag)

Brady is one of the most accomplished players in sports history. He has appeared in 10 Super Bowls and has won seven of them. He has been named Super Bowl MVP five times and has won the NFL MVP award three times. Brady holds the record for most regular-season wins (230) and playoffs wins (34). Since becoming a starting quarterback in 2001, Brady has only missed the playoffs twice (2002, 2008).

"I think about that quite a bit actually," Brady told reporters during Super Bowl week. "I think just being grateful for all of the blessings in my life. I've got more than anyone could imagine. In the end I just try to do the best that I can do with every situation. You understand that there are a lot of people that have supported me over the time to get to this point. I think any time you get the chance to realize your dreams – between high school, college and pro football, I've been doing this for almost 30 years. I'm just so appreciative of all the different people who have helped me along the way. So grateful for all of the experiences that I've had."

Brady is still playing at a high level at 43 years old and has no plans to retire. When asked about his training during the offseason, Brady said: "I'm going to work on my speed this offseason. I'm going to try to get my speed up a little bit. I see all of these guys running around, I've got to make a few of those plays."