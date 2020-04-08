Tom Brady Admits to Having Multiple Concussions During His Career

Tom Brady looks to continue playing for another few years, as long he can stay healthy. For the most part, Brady hasn’t missed too many games during his career, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t suffered any injuries. The six-time Super Bowl champion talked to Howard Stern on Wednesday morning and he was asked if he would retire to prevent head injuries. Brady told Stern he has suffered multiple concussions during his career.

“I’ve definitely had concussions,” Brady said via Pro Football Talk. However, Brady has no desire to call it a career despite the concussions. He said when Kobe Bryant died, that was when he realized life is too short to stop doing the thing he loves. Brady is 42 and he will be 43 once the season begins. He signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and said he’ll make a decision once the two years are up.

“We all think we’re going to live forever but the reality is we don’t know when our day is going to come,” Brady said. “I could stop playing football because I’m worried about what’s going to happen. Why don’t I live my life the way I want, and enjoy it, the way that is most fulfilling to me? For me, that’s doing what I love to do. You don’t tell a musician to stop singing at age 42. You don’t tell a painter to stop painting at 42.”

Brady, a three-time NFL MVP winner, is not the same player he was five years ago. But he can still get the job done. In 2019, Brady finished the year with 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He led the Patriots to an AFC East championship, but the team lost the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the playoffs.

After having a ton of success with the New England Patriots, Brady looks to bring the Bucs their first Super Bowl in since 2002. After he signed with the Bucs, Brady told reporters: “There were a lot of things that really were intriguing to me about the organization – the players, and the coaches, and the willingness of everyone to try to accomplish the goal of what playing football is, which is to win. I’m going to try to do everything I can in my position and what I’m responsible for to make that happen.”