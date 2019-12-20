Tom Brady Named Most Hated NFL Player in the US, According to Twitter

There’s no doubt about Tom Brady being one of the greatest to ever play the game. But that doesn’t mean NFL fans have to like him. In fact, according to new Twitter data, Brady is the most hated NFL player in the U.S. and it’s not even close. The website, Sportsbetting.ag made a Twitter map of the most hated NFL players and the New England Patriots quarterback is hated in 31 states. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is hated in five states while Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is hated in four. The other players to make the list are Eli Manning, Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, Cam Newton, Ben Roethlisberger and Ezekiel Elliott.

So why is Brady hated? The answer is simple as he wins all the time. He’s the only player in NFL history to win six Super Bowls and he’s played in a total of nine Super Bowls since 2001. Brady has also won the MVP award three times and he was named Super Bowl MVP four times.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Twitter map shows Brady is most hated NFL player across U.S.. https://t.co/fB1f8z9zDz pic.twitter.com/pFNgBzHPJv — theScore (@theScore) December 20, 2019

The good news for NFL fans is Brady is in the final year of his contract and it’s very possible he will either retire or be with a different team in 2020.

“That is the great part for me — I don’t know,” Brady said back in October. “I think that has been a unique situation that I have been in because I think when you commit to a team for a certain amount of years, you kinda feel like (there is) the responsibility to always fulfill the contract. For me, it’s been good because I am just taking it day by day and I am enjoying what I have. I don’t know what the future holds and the great part is for me, football at this point is all borrowed time.

“I never expected to play 20 years and I am playing on a great team and it’s just been an incredible 20 years of my life. To play for Mr. Kraft, and Jonathan and the Kraft family and for Coach Belichick and to have so much success is a dream come true.”

This year, Brady has led the Patriots to a 11-3 record and they have clinched a playoff spot. He might be hated by most NFL fans and might not be the same player he once was, but he continues to get the job done and as he has the Patriots in position to win another Super Bowl this season.