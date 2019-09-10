Tom Brady Meets With Antonio Brown, Reveals How WR Will Succeed With Patriots

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown have a chance to be the next great quarterback-wide receiver duo in the NFL. And while some have doubts about Brown being able to be the impact wide receiver he was when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brady knows how he can have success.

The six-time Super Bowl champion went on Westwood One Radio on Monday night and he talked about meeting with Brown after signing his contract with the Patriots.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Antonio, meeting him today, I really enjoyed being around him,” Brady said via ESPN. “He’s a very smart football player, knows how to play the game. He’s been extremely productive.”

Brady added that being committed to work is the thing that will help Brown and the Pats win a lot of games this year.

“The only thing that I know what we can do is to go out there and work at it, to meet and to communicate, and get on the practice field and go through things,” he said. “I’m not buying into any hype or potential. I’m into work. He’s into work and our entire offense is into doing what’s in the best interest for the team. I’m really excited to get to practice on Wednesday.”

Brady found out the team was going to sign Brown over the weekend. When he heard the news he invited Brown to stay at his home until he finds a place to live.

“You know, I have asked a lot of guys over the years to stay at my house,” Brady said. “Some have taken me up on it and others haven’t. I just want this transition for him to be really smooth. It’s been a lot of travel for him to go from the West Coast to the East Coast. Learning the playbook. I just want him to be comfortable. Whatever’s up to him, I’m totally cool with.”

It looks like Brown and Brady are on the same page heading into the second week of the 2019 season. But the one thing Brown has to realize is that he is joining a team that already has some established receivers in Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Demaryius Thomas. So if things don’t well for Brown and he becomes a problem, Brady and the Patriots will move on from him.