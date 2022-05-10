Tom Brady's Massive Contract With Fox Sports Revealed

✖

Tom Brady will be the lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports once he retires from the league, and we now know how much money he will make for his new role. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Brady has landed a 10-year $375 million contract for calling games for Fox Sports, making it the largest contract in sportscasting history. The contract doubles the deals for both Tony Romo of CBS and Troy Aikman of ESPN as they make $18 million per year.

Brady will be calling games with Kevin Burkhardt, and the duo will replace Aikman and Joe Buck who will be calling games on Monday Night Football. Brady will play at least one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their starting quarterback, which means Fox Sports will need to have a lead analyst for the 2022 season. The New York Post says Greg Olsen is the leading candidate as he was part of the No. 2 team with Burkhardt last season. In April, PopCutlure.com spoke exclusively to Olsen, who talked about his future with Fox Sports.

"I mean, this is the million-dollar question I keep getting asked and, to be honest, I don't have a lot of clarity at this point," Olsen said. "I think everyone's still kind of working through a lot of those musical chairs you mentioned with Joe and Troy leaving, how they fill their roles, both with football and then, of course with Joe's role calling the World Series with baseball. So we'll see hopefully here in the near future a lot of these questions and things get cleared up and we'll kind of see how it all sorts out."

The addition of Brady is one of the few moves made when it comes to NFL broadcasting this offseason. Along with Aikman and Buck being on Monday Night Football, Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the voices on Thursday Night Football, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime. And with Michaels being on Thursday Night Football, Mike Tirico will replace him on NBC's Sunday Night Football. Last year, the NFL signed contracts with Fox, ESPN, CBS, NBC and Amazon for $110 billion that will extend into the 2030s. The New York Post also noted that the NFL accounted for 75 of the top-100 rated shows on television last year.