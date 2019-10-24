Adam Schefter Says Tom Brady Likely Won’t Be Playing for New England Patriots in 2020

Tom Brady could be playing his final season with the New England Patriots according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. So does that mean he’s going to retire? Not necessarily because Schefter said Brady has three options when it comes to his future. But being part of the team in 2020 is the “least likely option.”

“There are three options,” Schefter said on the ESPN show, Get Up. “He’s either staying in New England, he’s retiring or he’s going to go play somewhere else. I would think of those three, that staying in New England — to me — would seem like the least likely option of the three, but we’ll see.”

Schefter went on to say, “I think you can go any which way. I think all three are in play. But I think it would be more likely he’d retire or even perhaps move on than it would be to stay in New England. We’ll see.”

The interesting thing about this is Brady is in the final year of his contract and there has been no indication about the Patriots giving him a contract extension. The six-time Super Bowl winner was on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show earlier this week and said he was unsure about his NFL future.

“That is the great part for me — I don’t know,” Brady said. “I think that has been a unique situation that I have been in because I think when you commit to a team for a certain amount of years, you kinda feel like (there is) the responsibility to always fulfill the contract. For me, it’s been good because I am just taking it day by day and I am enjoying what I have. I don’t know what the future holds and the great part is for me, football at this point is all borrowed time.

“I never expected to play 20 years and I am playing on a great team and it’s just been an incredible 20 years of my life. To play for Mr. Kraft, and Jonathan and the Kraft family and for Coach Belichick and to have so much success is a dream come true.”

No matter what happens, Brady has put together a legendary career and he is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Along with winning six Super Bowls, Brady has won the NFL MVP award three times and Super Bowl MVP four times.